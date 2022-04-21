Disha Parmar's elegant look in stunning green saree makes hubby Rahul Vaidya go 'Haye': See pic here

Actor Disha Parmar often delights her followers by sharing daily snippets from her life. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star, who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya, shares pictures from her shooting sets, photoshoots, travel diaries, candid moments at home and more. And each post manages to garner thousands of likes and comments from her fans. Her latest photoshoot in a traditional look is also garnering praise online. Even Rahul was left swooning over her photo in a stunning green saree.

On Wednesday, Disha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sitting on a wooden bench with a pretty backdrop. She served a breathtaking look draped for the shoot in a georgette green saree and embellished blouse. Scroll ahead to take a look at the post. (Also Read: Disha Parmar is the epitome of beauty in kurta and palazzo set: Rahul hearts it)

Disha wore the georgette saree in the traditional draping style, with the pallu falling from her shoulder. Her six yards comes in a stunning champagne green shade and multi-coloured gota patti border embroidered with mirror work.

Disha teamed the saree with a matching dark green blouse featuring half sleeves, floral thread embroidery, sequinned embellishments, gota work on the sleeve, plunging neckline, and backless detail.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor accessorised the saree and blouse set with minimal jewels matching the traditional vibe of her ethnic look. She wore a gold choker necklace adorned with stones, a dainty chain, green bangles, gold bracelets and matching footwear. (Also Read: Disha Parmar's casual day in wine-coloured top and flared jeans looked like this)

In the end, Disha opted for side-parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks with the green saree.

After Disha posted the photos, many of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praises. Her husband Rahul Vaidya hearted the post and wrote, "Haaayyyyeeeee [heart eye and heart emoticons]." One user commented, "Gorgeous in green." See some of the comments.

Comments on the post shared by Disha Parmar.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar married Rahul Vaidya in an intimate ceremony on July 16 in Mumbai. The couple's family members and close friends from the industry attended the grand festivities.