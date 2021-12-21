Disha Parmar looks beautiful with Rahul Vaidya in ruffled green saree for a wedding: Pics inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar's sartorial prowess in Indian wear is remarkable. The star loves wearing traditional silhouettes no matter the occasion, from gorgeous co-ord sharara sets to dazzling lehengas. However, it is her six yards collection that delights the fashion police. Case in point: Disha's latest photos in a printed saree for attending a wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha and her husband Rahul Vaidya attended a friend's sangeet recently. The couple looked incredible in their wedding guest outfits, and we cannot help but take a page out of their stylebook. We especially love Disha's saree - a perfect ensemble for the contemporary woman to wear in the ongoing wedding season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Disha and Rahul posted the photos on their respective Instagram page. "About Last night! For Zarish & Daniyal's Sangeet," Disha captioned her post. Rahul congratulated the soon-to-be-married couple in his caption.

ALSO READ | Disha Parmar will inspire your New Year's Eve look in bralette and palazzo set

The deep green saree for the Sangeet ceremony features multi-coloured floral print sprinkled all over the drape, which Disha wore in a traditional style. The six yards comes replete with ruffled borders on the hem and the floor-sweeping pallu.

Disha wore the saree with a half sleeve matching green blouse featuring a plunging neckline, floral thread embroidery and contrast piping on the borders. Layered ornate gold earrings, statement rings, and sleek gold bracelets completed the jewel picks with the ensemble.

Disha Parmar wears a green ruffled saree.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha accessorised her ensemble with embroidered mojaris and a red clutch. She left her locks open in a centre-parted sleeked back hairdo and adorned it with sindoor. Berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, and a dainty green bindi completed the glam.

Rahul complemented his wife in a semi-traditional black look. He wore a bandhgala velvet jacket carrying silver embellishments with matching pants, groomed beard and black dress shoes.

Disha Parmar with Rahul Vaidya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, after Disha posted the photos, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise her look. Many dropped fire and heart emojis. Rahul and actor Mouni Roy reacted to it by hearting the post.

What do you think of their looks?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter