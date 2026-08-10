Don’t know what to wear this festive season? These 6 wardrobe essentials can help you build easy, stylish looks

Festive season has almost begun, which means it’s time to give a fresh look at your wardrobe. But instead of filling it with outfits you may wear only once, why not choose versatile pieces that make dressing up easy, comfortable and effortlessly stylish? From a classic kurta set to a lehenga saree, you can add pieces that are easy to style and can be worn in different ways. Some of these can take you from a brunch to a family gathering, making them more useful beyond the festive season.

Festive wear for women (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

The best part is that these wardrobe essentials can be mixed and matched with pieces you already own and feel most comfortable wearing. So, before you start adding everything to your festive wishlist, here are 6 wardrobe essentials worth investing in for fuss-free festive dressing.

A classic kurta set

A kurta set is a festive wardrobe essential for effortless dressing. The best part about adding one to your wardrobe is that you don’t have to spend hours figuring out what to wear as a top or bottom.

I would suggest looking for sets in rich colours, subtle prints, embroidery or traditional motifs that instantly give your look a festive touch. Jewel tones like emerald green, wine, navy and deep pink can make the outfit feel festive without making it look too heavy. As for the fabric, I personally prefer cotton, as i find it more comforting.

A Statement Blouse or Festive Top

Finally, spend money on one top that can work with multiple pieces already sitting in your wardrobe.

A metallic blouse, embroidered top, embellished shirt or festive crop top can be paired with sarees, skirts, trousers or even your favourite pair of jeans. This is useful if you already own plenty of traditional pieces but want to give them a more contemporary feel.

For example, a statement blouse can completely change the appearance of an old saree, while a festive top can turn a simple pair of trousers into a party-ready outfit.

A Pair of Statement Bottoms

Your festive wardrobe does not always need another top.

A pair of wide-leg trousers, embellished pants, sharara-style bottoms or flowy palazzos can give your existing kurtas and tops a completely new look.

For example, a simple solid kurta can look far more festive when paired with a printed or textured bottom.

Versatile Dress

Festive season is not just about wearing ethnic outfits; I prefer comfort too. For those who are like me, an ethnic dress can be a great investment. Look for details that give a simple dress a festive feel, such as metallic accents, interesting sleeves, satin-like finishes, florals, rich colours or subtle embellishments.

Style it with heels, a compact clutch and statement earrings.

A Festive Dupatta

Sometimes you do not need a completely new outfit. A statement dupatta can make an existing kurta or suit feel completely different. Look for bandhani, printed, embroidered, brocade or zari-detail dupattas that can work with multiple solid-coloured outfits.

A bright dupatta can add colour to a simple white or beige kurta, while a heavily detailed piece can turn a basic kurta and trouser combination into a more festive ensemble.

A statement saree

Every festive wardrobe deserves at least one saree that can instantly transform your look.

You do not necessarily need a heavily embroidered or elaborate saree. A beautiful fabric, interesting border, statement blouse or traditional weave can be enough to make the outfit stand out.

Style it with statement earrings, a sleek clutch and heels or embellished sandals.

Quick festive shopping checklist

Kurta set for effortless ethnic dressing

Statement saree for bigger celebrations

Festive dupatta to refresh existing outfits

Ethnic skirt for fusion looks

Festive dress for contemporary occasions

Statement bottoms to create new combinations

Statement blouse/top to transform existing pieces

Frequently Asked Questions: What should I add to my wardrobe before the festive season? A versatile kurta set, statement saree, festive dupatta, ethnic skirt, party-ready dress, statement bottoms and a festive blouse or top are useful additions.

What colours work well for festive outfits? Rich shades such as emerald green, wine, navy, deep pink and maroon can create a festive look.

What accessories can instantly make an outfit festive? Jhumkas, statement earrings, bangles, embellished bags, metallic footwear and a embellished dupatta are the ideal options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.