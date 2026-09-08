Don’t sleep with makeup on: 5 cleansing balms worth considering for your vanity

We know that after a hectic work schedule, all you want is to throw yourself on the bed, but if you have been sleeping with makeup on, it's time to change your routine. If you haven't started using cleansing balms yet, it's time to add one to your vanity kit right away. Cleansing balms are oil-based makeup removers that remove stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum without necessarily leaving the skin feeling stripped or excessively dry. They can be particularly useful if you regularly wear foundation, concealer, waterproof mascara or long-wearing lipstick.

Cleansing balms that are perfect for removing makeup (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

But with shelves full of cleansing balms, which ones are actually worth considering?

We looked at their formulations, intended skin types, cleansing claims and current product information to shortlist five options for different preferences and budgets.

Benefits of a cleansing balm:

Removes makeup effectively Cleansing balms can dissolve foundation, concealer, lipstick, mascara and other long-wear makeup, making them useful as the first step of a double-cleansing routine.

Helps dissolve sunscreen and other oil-soluble products Sunscreen can be stubborn to remove with a regular face wash. A cleansing balm helps dissolve sunscreen residue and other oil-soluble products.

Cleanses without excessive dryness Unlike some foaming cleansers, Many cleansing balms can cleanse without leaving the skin feeling excessively dry or tight.

Helps remove excess sebum The oil-based formula can bind with oil and sebum on the skin, helping lift away impurities accumulated throughout the day.

Suitable for dry and normal skin The nourishing texture can be particularly comfortable for dehydrated skin, although the right formula can work across different skin types.

Makes cleansing gentler You generally massage the balm onto dry skin rather than rubbing vigorously with cotton pads. This can help minimise unnecessary friction.

Leaves skin feeling soft Many cleansing balms contain emollient ingredients that help maintain a comfortable skin feel after cleansing.

Are cleansing balms suitable for oily or acne-prone skin?

Yes, potentially. Having oily or acne-prone skin does not automatically mean you need to avoid cleansing balms.

The important thing is to choose a formulation that suits your skin and rinse it thoroughly. If a particular product consistently causes congestion, irritation or breakouts, stop using it and reassess the formulation. However, if you have persistent acne, very sensitive skin, eczema or a history of reactions to skincare products, consider speaking to a dermatologist before introducing a new cleansing product.

How we selected these cleansing balms

We assessed each product based on its current ingredient list, cleansing claims, texture, fragrance content, intended skin type and suitability for removing makeup and sunscreen. We also considered the brand's usage instructions and current product information. Since skincare can perform differently depending on individual skin type and sensitivity, these recommendations are intended as a guide rather than a guarantee of results.

How to use a cleansing balm correctly

Using more product or rubbing harder doesn't necessarily mean cleaner skin. A gentle technique is preferable.

Start with dry hands and a dry face.

Take a small amount of balm and massage it gently over your face.

Spend a little extra time on areas with foundation, sunscreen or waterproof makeup.

Add a little water to emulsify the balm.

Massage again until it turns milky.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Follow with a gentle water-based cleanser if you are double cleansing.

Pat your face dry rather than rubbing it.

5 Cleansing balms for you

e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is a hydrating first-step cleanser designed to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and everyday impurities without leaving the skin feeling stripped. The solid balm melts into an oil when massaged onto dry skin and emulsifies into a milky texture when water is added. Its formula contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides and glycerin, making it particularly appealing if you want makeup removal with a moisturising finish. The brand says it is suitable for dry, oily and combination skin and can also be used as part of a double-cleansing routine.

Best for: Dry skin

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

TIRTIR Hydro Boost Enzyme Cleansing Balm combines makeup removal with a blend of nourishing oils, humectants and fermented ingredients. The balm melts into an oil and emulsifies with water into a milky texture that rinses away without a greasy residue, according to the brand. Its ingredient list includes rice bran oil, squalane, green tea seed oil, camellia seed oil, jojoba oil, niacinamide, panthenol and allantoin. It also contains protease, an enzyme included in the formulation. TIRTIR states that the balm is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and can be used daily.

Best for: Dry skin

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original is one of the brand's signature cleansing products, designed to melt away makeup and impurities while helping maintain the skin's moisture balance. The balm transforms into an oil during massage and emulsifies with water before rinsing. Its formula contains vitamin E, botanical extracts and hot spring water, alongside cleansing and emulsifying ingredients. The current ingredient list also includes tocopheryl acetate, Lithospermum erythrorhizon root extract, bamboo extract, rooibos extract and acerola fruit extract.

Best for: Oily skin

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm takes a more nourishing, spa-inspired approach to first cleansing. Its balm texture melts into the skin and is formulated with a blend of plant oils, waxes and emollients. Notable ingredients include sweet almond oil, elderberry oil, oat kernel oil, wheat germ oil, shea butter, starflower oil, jojoba oil and Padina pavonica extract. ELEMIS highlights Padina pavonica, a brown macroalgae, for its role in supporting skin hydration, while starflower oil provides omega-6 fatty acids and mimosa wax helps condition the skin. The formula also contains a blend of essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus.Editor's note: It contains fragrance and several essential oils, including lavender, eucalyptus and chamomile. This is worth considering if your skin is sensitive to fragranced skincare.

Best for: Oily skin

HARUHARU Wonder Centella Sunflower Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm is a fragrance-free cleansing balm designed to remove makeup and impurities while leaving the skin moisturised and comfortable. The brand describes it as a three-in-one balm, oil and milky cleanser. Its formula features sunflower seed oil unsaponifiables, argan oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, squalane and olive oil, along with panthenol and centella asiatica extract. It is also formulated without artificial fragrance, mineral oil, silicones, sulfates and drying alcohol, according to the brand.

Best for: Sensitive skin

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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.