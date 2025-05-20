Menu Explore
Dress like coastal daydream: Romance slowness with this winning fashion trend of summer 2025

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 20, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Your 2025 summer look isn’t complete without these poetic finishing touches: Fashion expert shares tips to dress like you’re in a love story, even on a week day

Summer dressing feels like poetry in motion — effortless, soulful and touched by a sense of wonder. This season, inspired by dreamy weekends by the coast, summer prep styles invite us to imagine more than just a destination; they celebrate a state of mind.

Linen, sunlight and nostalgia: The fashion formula that’s winning summer 2025.(Images by Nicole/Alyaaraha/Rose Alves)
Linen, sunlight and nostalgia: The fashion formula that’s winning summer 2025.(Images by Nicole/Alyaaraha/Rose Alves)

You’ve seen quiet luxury now get ready for quiet romance

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ashita Fernandes, Founder and Designer at Dubai-based luxury brand Ashita Fernandes, shared, “Think lightweight fabrics that breathe life into every step — soft linens, whispering cottons and airy textures that float with the breeze. The silhouettes are relaxed yet purposeful: free-flowing dresses, oversized shirts, fluid jumpsuits and effortless sets that feel like second skin.”

Summer 2025 fashion features vibrant hues like mango-inspired shades alongside timeless pastels.(Instagram)
Summer 2025 fashion features vibrant hues like mango-inspired shades alongside timeless pastels.(Instagram)

She revealed, “The palette mirrors nature’s gentle side — sun-faded pastels, sandy neutrals, ocean blues and delicate nautical stripes — each hue capturing a memory of the sea, the sky and golden sunlight.”

Accessories are quiet storytellers in this journey. Ashita Fernandes suggested, “Handwoven bags, delicate layered jewellery, minimal sandals and sun-kissed scarves complete the narrative, adding touches of nostalgia without ever feeling forced. Every detail feels curated to stir the senses — reminding us of barefoot walks, laughter in the breeze and the slow art of savouring summer.”

This Summer Style Trend Feels Like Falling in Love with the Sea(Instagram )
This Summer Style Trend Feels Like Falling in Love with the Sea(Instagram )

 

This soft power style trend is your new warm-weather obsession

Yet, this style transcends seasons and locations. It is not limited to the coastline — it is for any place where you seek freedom, ease and a hint of adventure. Ashita Fernandes said, “Whether wandering through city streets, gathering under starlit skies, or simply finding stillness in everyday moments, summer prep dressing encourages you to carry that sense of wonder everywhere. This isn’t just fashion. It’s a feeling — of movement, of softness, of living deliberately and beautifully.”

The fashion expert concluded, “It’s about pieces that evolve with you, layering stories of places you’ve been and dreams you’re yet to chase. This summer, style isn’t loud; it’s lyrical. It’s about choosing clothes that breathe, move, and remind you that life — like fashion — is at its most beautiful when lived lightly, passionately, and with an open heart.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
