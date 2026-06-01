Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry in London: And the bride wore white Schiaparelli skirt suit with bold Bvlgari necklace

Dua Lipa is married! In a move that perfectly marries rock-and-roll history with avant-garde couture, the Levitating singer and actor Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31. Also read | Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married: A complete timeline of their relationship

If their legal ceremony was this stylish, we can't wait to see Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's actual wedding looks. (Pic: Ray Collins)

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Following in the footsteps of icons like Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, the couple chose a venue synonymous with British cool. However, it was Dua Lipa’s sartorial nod to a different icon — Bianca Jagger — that had the fashion world and fans buzzing.

Dua Lipa's wedding look in Schiaparelli

Dua Lipa, a known connoisseur of the archives, bypassed the traditional white gown for a bespoke Schiaparelli white skirt suit designed by Daniel Roseberry. The ensemble was a masterclass in bridal with an edge – a tailored ivory cady jacket featuring gold bijoux buttons, adding a surrealist touch to the sharp silhouette.

A matching asymmetric midi skirt offered a modern, architectural fluidity as she descended the town hall steps. Dua leaned into the 1970s aesthetic with a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat lined in gold leaf, sheer white gloves, and a high-octane Bulgari Serpenti necklace made of white gold and diamonds. She completed the look with matching white pointed Christian Louboutin pumps.

Callum Turner's sophisticated look as groom

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{{^usCountry}} Callum Turner's wedding look was both classic and daringly tonal. He wore a double-breasted navy suit with a relaxed but precise drape. In a move that signalled modern elegance, he paired it with a matching navy dress shirt and silk tie, creating a seamless, monochromatic column of colour that allowed his bride’s ivory ensemble to truly pop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Callum Turner's wedding look was both classic and daringly tonal. He wore a double-breasted navy suit with a relaxed but precise drape. In a move that signalled modern elegance, he paired it with a matching navy dress shirt and silk tie, creating a seamless, monochromatic column of colour that allowed his bride’s ivory ensemble to truly pop. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A nod to the Jaggers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A nod to the Jaggers {{/usCountry}}

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The fashion parallels to Bianca Jagger’s 1971 wedding to Mick Jagger were unmistakable. Like Bianca’s Yves Saint Laurent moment, Dua’s choice to wear a suit and a sunhat at a registry office cemented the 'London bride' aesthetic: effortless, slightly rebellious, and impossibly chic.

What’s next?

While the London ceremony was a lesson in minimalist couture, the celebrations are far from over. The couple is reportedly heading to Sicily for a multi-day extravaganza near Palermo. Word on the street? Donatella Versace is already at work on a custom gown that promises to be a traditional counterpoint to Schiaparelli’s avant-garde suit.

If their first chapter was this stylish, we can't wait to see the rest of the book.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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