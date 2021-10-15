Dussehra 2021: In orange and white, Karishma Tanna aces festive fashion goals

As we ring to the end of the Navratri celebrations for this year, wishes and good vibes are pouring in on social media. The Navratri celebrations kickstarted on October 7 and has been going on till October 15. The festival is dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga.

All over the country, Navratri is celebrated with much grandeur and pomp. The festivities also made its way into the homes of celebrities, as they shared sneak peeks of how they celebrated the festival. With the festival nearing its end, everyone has indulged in wishing their fans a very happy Dussehra.

Karishma Tanna also took on her Instagram profile to share her wishes for her Instagram family. The wishes, however, came gift-wrapped with a fresh set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with her fashionable pictures and Friday was no different.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna is in a shirt and trouser ‘state of mind’

To add on to the festive vibes of Dussehra, Karishma opted for a white and orange traditional ensemble and made her Instagram family drool like anything. For Friday, Karishma played muse to the fashion designer house Kalki Fashion and opted for an ethnic attire.

Karishma chose a white long gown with heavy embroidery. She teamed it with a white and orange dupatta with multicolour embroidery in the middle. “Wishing you all Happy Dussehra,” she accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Shrushti Gupta, Karishma Tanna accessorised for look for the day with statement earrings from the house of Kavipushp. She let her shoulder-length tresses fall in soft curls around her shoulder.

In minimal makeup, Karishma posed in an indoor setup and looked as gorgeous as ever. She teamed her look with nude eyeshadow, a nude dash of lipstick, drawn eyebrows and mascara-laden eyes.

