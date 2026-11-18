The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026, held in Mumbai, drew a star-studded crowd of national and international celebrities. From Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton to Alia Bhatt and Rakul Preet Singh, the event saw several prominent names. Here's a closer look at the celebrity style moments that stood out at the Earthshot Prize 2026.

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Karan Johar

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Karan Johar was spotted in a black pantsuit with gold sequin detailing at the lapel, adding glamour to the outfit. As the host of the award ceremony, Karan Johar didn’t fail to impress his fans with his classic ensemble.

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Alia Bhatt

{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt turned heads in Ritu Kumar’s black gown that features intricate gold detailing. The structured gown, complemented by golden jewellery and gajra, made her stand out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt turned heads in Ritu Kumar’s black gown that features intricate gold detailing. The structured gown, complemented by golden jewellery and gajra, made her stand out. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam Kapoor

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor owned the stage by embracing a rich and traditional look. She opted for a deep-green saree complemented by a striking emerald-green velvet jacket. The gold embellishment in the jacket was complemented by the emerald necklace and matching earrings that brought the entire look together.

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Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s wife and entrepreneur Mira Rajput was spotted in an electric-blue satin gown featuring a draped, sleeveless silhouette and a cutout waist. She kept the accessories minimal, complementing the look with a silver clutch and earrings.

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Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a traditional look in a black saree featuring intricate, wavy sequin embellishments in bronze and gold. She paired the look with statement drop earrings and a sleek hairdo.

Indian actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives to attend the Earthshot Prize awards night at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Khushi Kapoor

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Khushi Kapoor went for a more Victorian, romantic look in an ivory lace ensemble. Her outfit features a fitted corset-style bodice, sheer full sleeves, and a delicate skirt. She complemented the look with a gold necklace, white handbag, and matching footwear.

Actor Khushi Kapoor arrives for the Earthshot Prize Awards night at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Bhumi Pednekar

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Bhumi Pednekar opted for a romantic, vintage look in an ivory-bronze ensemble that delights with a structured corset-style bodice paired with purple-blue dhoti-like pants. She kept the look minimal with drop earrings and heels.

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar arrived on the green carpet to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

About Earthshot Prize 2026

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Mumbai hosted the sixth annual Earthshot Prize on November 17, 2026, marking the first time the ceremony was held in India. Founded by Prince Willian, the event was attended by celebrities around the world across industries. From Sachin Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan, Diana Penty to Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput to Ishan Khattar, Bhumi Pednekar to Karan Johar, the night was all about glamour and talent under one roof.