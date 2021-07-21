Eid Mubarak: Neha Kakkar in purple cotton kurta looks chic with Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh wished their fans Eid Mubarak on Eid-Al-Adha today with heartwarming pictures. The couple hugged and enjoyed a romantic moment together.

Neha's outfit in the photos also caught our eye, and we cannot help but fall in love with her simply effortless look.

Neha, who recently became the Most Followed Indian Musician on social media, shared the pictures on Instagram today and captioned her post, "Eid Mubarak. From Us to You all! #NehuPreet."

Neha chose to wear a purple cotton kurta in the pictures. The kurta featured a deep V neckline and long billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs.

Neha paired the chic, plain kurta with a sheer zari dupatta embroidered with floral threadwork. The intricate design added a pretty touch to the simple ensemble.

The singer wore her ensemble with mini jewels that included statement-making embellished earrings and rings. She tied her locks in a simple, sleek middle-parted low bun adorned with a white gajra. She chose dewy make-up, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, kohl-lined eyes and a dainty bindi to round off the look.

The singer's husband, Rohanpreet, also posted the same pictures on his timeline and wished people on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid. The photos in the couple's post are from Neha's mother, Niti Kakkar's birthday on July 20.

Rohanpreet complemented Neha's look with a pink T-shirt, white pants and a matching turban.

A fuss-free cotton kurta like Neha Kakkar's outfit is more versatile than you may think. It works best for when you need to go out to do some errands, and you can even wear it for a family lunch or a small puja at home. This ensemble will definitely elevate your Indian ethnic style, so you should borrow some style cues.

Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated all across India today (July 21). Many celebrities took to social media to wish their followers on the holy festival. The festival is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

