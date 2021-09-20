Emmys 2021: Billy Porter to Kate Winslet, Celebs bring fashion A-game to TV's biggest night

Emmys 2021: TV's biggest night is officially in full swing! This year's Emmy Awards marked the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the celebrities.

It is time for the stars to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the health crisis, one still got to see the best of the TV industry flaunting their style on the Emmys 2021 red carpet.

Stars swapped out their cosy pyjama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and stunning. Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen, Billy Porter, Mandy Moore, Sarah Paulson and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe, reported Variety.

Check out some of the looks here:

Billy Porter

Billy Porter at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

American actor-singer Billy Porter rocked a black jumpsuit with mega-ruffled sleeves. Porter is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for 'Pose'.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Jason Sudeikis stepped out in a blue velvet suit by Tom Ford on the Emmys red carpet. Sudeikis is up for four awards for 'Ted Lasso', including lead actor in a comedy series.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram)

Actor Kaley Cuoco stunned in an open-front gown with matching heels. Cuoco is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her starring role in 'The Flight Attendant'.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Kate Winslet kept it classic in a black gown with sheer sleeves. Winslet is nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her role on 'Mare of Easttown'.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The star rocked a black-and-white splattered gown with a plunging neckline on the Emmys red carpet.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rita Wilson arrived at the Emmys red carpet in a sleek all-black Tom Ford ensemble accompanied by stunning silver jewellery.

Dan Levy

Daniel Levy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

'Schitt's Creek' fame Dan Levy stunned in an all-blue ensemble on the Emmys red carpet. Levy is nominated for guest actor in a comedy series for hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Mandy Moore, who recently welcomed her first child, rocked bangs and a red-hot gown on the Emmys red carpet.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a strapless black dress with a large bow accent on the Emmys red carpet.

Sara Paulson

Sarah Paulson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sara Paulson opted for a stunning Carolina Herrera red gown with puffy and balloon sleeves. She gave it a bold look by applying red lipstick and minimal make-up.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON