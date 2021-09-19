Emmys 2021 date, time and live streaming: Where and when to watch awards show online in India

In a matter of few hours, we will know the winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021. The 73rd edition of the annual awards show, set to take place on September 19 (September 20 as per India time), will honour the best of television through the year.

This year, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown are the frontrunners. The Crown season 4 has been nominated for Best Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Drama Series among others.

The Handmaid’s Tale, The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us are also in the running for Best Drama Award. Marvel Cinematic Universe's WandaVision also bagged a few nominations, including Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Check out the complete Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 nomination list here.

Who is hosting Emmys 2021?

Emmys 2021 will be hosted by actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles. He is better known as Cedric the Entertainer. He will be hosting the Emmys for the first time.

What time will Emmys 2021 begin?

The awards show will kick start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. As per the time difference, the awards show will start at 5:30 am in India.

How to watch Emmys 2021 online in India?

The awards show will stream on the digital platform Lionsgate Play. The ceremony will be available for viewing even after the show has ended.

The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Unlike last year, wherein Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show in an empty auditorium while winners accepted their awards and delivered their speeches from remote locations, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show will feature ‘limited audience of nominees and their guests’ at the venue.