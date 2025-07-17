End of Season Sale LIVE on Amazon: Up to 70% off on western wear for men and women; Top 8 picks

It’s that time of year again, your wardrobe's calling for a seasonal refresh, and Amazon is answering with jaw-dropping discounts. From effortless denim and breezy crop tops to classic polos and crisp shirts, your favourite western wear essentials are now available at up to 70% off. End of Season Sale LIVE on Amazon: Up to 70% off on western wear; Top 8 picks(Pexels)

If you're updating your everyday staples or adding statement pieces for upcoming plans, we’ve rounded up the best steals you shouldn’t miss. Let’s dive in.

Top western wear picks at up to 70% off for women:

Level up your street-style game with these comfy and cool high-waist baggy jeans. The loose fit not only keeps things breezy but adds a touch of throwback ‘90s charm to your everyday look. The perfect pick for brunches, mall runs or college days.

Pair it with: A fitted tank top or an oversized crop shirt and chunky sneakers.

This long, oversized shirt is an ideal throw-on piece that screams casual-chic. Whether worn buttoned up with straight pants or open over a tank and jeans, it’s the versatile layer every wardrobe deserves.

Pair it with: High-waisted jeans and a bold lip for a clean, confident look.

Lightweight, feminine, and flowy, this floral midi-maxi dress works from brunch to beach walks. Its flattering silhouette and bright print add an instant mood boost.

Pair it with: Strappy sandals and a woven sling bag for weekend-ready vibes.

Soft, stretchable and sleek—this ribbed crop top is your go-to for days when you want comfort without compromising style. The half sleeves and fitted cut make it perfect for layering or styling solo.

Pair it with: High-rise joggers or a denim skirt and a crossbody bag.

Top western wear picks at up to 70% off for men:

Stay easy, breezy, and on-trend with this printed tee from Bewakoof. Made from soft cotton and cut in a regular fit, it’s perfect for everything from weekend lounging to impromptu movie plans.

Pair it with: Distressed jeans, sneakers, and a crossbody sling for an effortlessly casual look.

Simple, sharp, and endlessly versatile. This slim-fit shirt from Allen Solly makes it easy to transition from a client meeting to coffee dates with ease.

Pair it with: Slim-fit chinos or dark-wash jeans, and loafers—perfect for casual Fridays or date nights

Crafted from premium cotton with lasting colour fastness, this polo tee brings together comfort and polish. A wardrobe must-have for modern men.

Pair it with: Tailored shorts or well-fitted denims and white sneakers for a polished weekend outfit.

This relaxed-fit polo shirt is a classic done right. Clean lines, soft cotton and reliable quality make it a timeless pick for casual Fridays or family get-togethers.

Pair it with: Straight-fit trousers and a leather strap watch for a timeless, put-together look.

End of Season Sale LIVE on Amazon: Up to 70% off on western wear; Top 8 picks: FAQs Are these items part of limited-time deals? Yes! The End of Season Sale is live for a limited time—so grab your favourites before stocks run out.

Are the men's polos machine washable? Absolutely. Most of the t-shirts and polos are machine-wash friendly for easy care.

Do the women’s crop tops and shirts run true to size? Yes, but for an oversized or fitted look, you can always refer to the sizing chart and customer reviews for more accuracy.

Can I return these products if the size doesn't fit? Most of these items are eligible for returns or exchange—just check the return policy on each product page.

