Best 8 marathon shoes for beginners: Run a marathon in style and ace those steps

Taking your first step towards running a marathon? Choosing the right pair of shoes is crucial to ensure comfort, support, and injury prevention. Whether you’re jogging in your neighbourhood or training for your first 10K, these beginner-friendly running shoes offer the right mix of cushioning, stability, and breathability—without overwhelming your feet or wallet. Best 8 marathon shoes for beginners: Run your first marathon in style(Pexels)

Top 8 marathon shoes for beginners:

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with beginners in mind, the Reebok Ultra Lite LP is a perfect entry point into the world of running. Its lightweight build ensures that your feet won’t feel weighed down, making it easier to maintain pace during your initial marathon training runs.

Loading Suggestions...

A great option for anyone new to running, the adidas Drogo M blends affordability with trusted adidas performance. Its soft textile upper and padded collar offer a comfortable, sock-like fit, helping reduce the chance of blisters or discomfort during those first few kilometres.

Loading Suggestions...

The Reebok Flow Advance M Sneaker is a versatile pick that transitions seamlessly from casual wear to light running. Its design focuses on all-day comfort, making it an excellent choice for new runners who mix walking with jogging or are slowly building endurance.

Loading Suggestions...

The Yking 2.0 from adidas is tailored for new runners who need a durable and comfortable running companion as they progress through their training journey. It features a breathable mesh upper that helps keep your feet dry and ventilated, while the lace-up closure ensures a snug, adjustable fit.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for endurance and comfort, the Reebok Stride Runner is tailor-made for beginners looking to increase their weekly mileage. It boasts a high-rebound EVA midsole for responsive cushioning and smooth transitions, which help reduce fatigue over longer distances.

Loading Suggestions...

The Puma Snatch V2 is a lifestyle-meets-performance sneaker ideal for first-time marathoners who need versatility. It features a soft sockliner and a breathable mesh construction that hugs the foot without feeling restrictive.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for endurance and comfort, the Reebok Stride Runner is tailor-made for beginners looking to increase their weekly mileage. It boasts a high-rebound EVA midsole for responsive cushioning and smooth transitions, which help reduce fatigue over longer distances.

Loading Suggestions...

The Puma Dazzler Sneaker is a lightweight, beginner-friendly running shoe that combines sleek aesthetics with performance design. It features a clean, no-fuss silhouette with a breathable textile upper that provides a snug fit without overheating your feet.

Choosing the right running shoes can make or break your marathon journey especially if you're just starting out. Whether you're focused on comfort, breathability, or durability, each shoe offers a solid foundation for training. They’re lightweight, cushioned, and beginner-friendly without compromising on style. If you're lacing up for your first 5K or looking to build a long-term running habit, these picks will help you hit the ground running.

Similar stories for you:

8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen

8 Power-packed football shoes that deliver: From grassy fields to gritty grounds

10 Best shoe racks for your home: Reclaim your entryway with aesthetic elegance

Best 8 marathon shoes for beginners: Run your first marathon in style: FAQs Do I need expensive shoes to start marathon training? Not at all. These beginner-friendly options offer high-quality support at reasonable prices.

Are these shoes good for daily use too? Yes! Most of these options double as stylish everyday sneakers, perfect for walking or casual wear.

How long do beginner running shoes typically last? Most beginner running shoes can last 300–500 kilometres, depending on your running style and terrain.

Are these shoes good for daily use too? Yes! Most of these options double as stylish everyday sneakers, perfect for walking or casual wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.