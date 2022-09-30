Esha Gupta displays her enviable frame in spandex bodysuit for best-dressed awards show, Internet is 'shook': See pics

Actor Esha Gupta was among a host of celebrities who attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 last night. Many stars, including Nora Fatehi, Vijay Varma, Rohit Saraf, Babil Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Chitrangda Singh, Sanjana Sanghi, Angad Bedi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, made an appearance at the star-studded affair. Esha walked the red carpet at the award show dressed in a printed spandex bodysuit and displayed her enviable frame in the figure-hugging ensemble. Her fans loved the look and took to social media to shower Esha with compliments. Keep scrolling to see what the actor wore.

Esha Gupta's photoshoot in bodysuit leaves fans shook

On Thursday, Esha Gupta shared several pictures of her glamorous look from the best-dressed awards show, which took place last night. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Esha in the jaw-dropping ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Balestra. The star wore it with a pair of stilettos from Christian Louboutin. The photos show Esha displaying her outfit and serving elegant poses. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Esha Gupta slays beach fashion in two bikinis, enjoys holiday with her boyfriend)

After Esha posted the pictures, her fans took to the comments section to shower the star with praises. One netizen wrote, "SHOOOOOKETH." Another commented, "This is a look [fire emojis]." A few others dropped fire and bomb emojis to praise Esha.

Meanwhile, the spandex bodysuit comes in a chalk blue shade decked with a black abstract print all over the ensemble. It features full-length sleeves, cut-out on the neckline and shoulder, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting Esha's enviable curves, and skinny-fitting on the legs. She wore the ensemble with black stockings and pointed stilettos featuring killer high heels.

Esha accessorised the ensemble with statement jewellery pieces, including silver earrings and several embellished rings. Lastly, she chose a sleek braided ponytail, subtle eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of her ensemble?