Esha Gupta in chic white pantsuit and blue bralette glams up the boss lady look

Esha Gupta’s taste in chic and sexy dresses is to die for. She manages to slay in any ensemble, and we always want to take few pages off her style book. With each look that she posts on Instagram, the actor gives us major fashion goals. And the ensemble she donned for her latest photoshoot has also got us swooning over her sartorial choices.

Esha took to Instagram on Wednesday to post pictures of herself posing for a glamorous shoot and captioned it, “Mind in my business.” In the images, she donned a co-ord pantsuit and paired it with a sexy bralette. She wore a notch-lapelled white blazer that featured button detail on one side and colourful sequin work on the shoulder pads. She did not fasten the buttons on her blazer and flaunted her washboard abs in the ensemble.

Esha paired the blazer with a pair of high-waisted matching white pants. The star added a pop of colour to her all-white ensemble with a dark blue bralette replete with chic lacework all over.

Esha completed the boss-lady-gone-glam look with minimal accessories. She wore a layered chunky gold necklace, several rings, a luxurious watch and large gold hoop earrings. She also carried a white top handle bag with the outfit.

For her hairdo, the Baadshaho actor tied her locks in a middle-parted sleek ponytail. This rounded off her chic boss lady attire. As for the make-up, she opted for nude lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, glowing skin, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted face.

The 35-year-old actor’s Instagram timeline is full of standout looks that are worth taking inspiration from. Be it the beach or a fun at-home shoot, Esha never fails to serve a look. Take a look at some of her recent posts:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

