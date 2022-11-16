Esha Gupta serves old-world glamour in a sultry deep-neck silver bodycon gown for the latest photoshoot: All pics

Bodycon gowns have always been a favourite of the most-loved fashionistas in Bollywood, and in recent years, they have become a red carpet regular too. From Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and more divas, stars love the sultry appeal of the figure-hugging silhouette. Most recently, Esha Gupta served her fans old-world glamour in the style statement while attending an event in Doha. Keep scrolling to know all the details of her look.

Esha Gupta's sultry look in a silver deep-neck bodycon gown

On Tuesday evening, Esha Gupta shared pictures from Doha on her Instagram page. The post shows Esha lounging on a couch while serving glamorous poses for the camera, dressed in a silver embellished gown. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Jenny Packham, boasting of all the red-carpet-worthy design elements and turning Esha into a goddess of style. She teamed the attire with minimal accessories and bold makeup picks. Check out the pictures below to see for yourself. (Also Read | Esha Gupta displays her enviable frame in spandex bodysuit for best-dressed awards show, Internet is 'shook': See pics)

Esha Gupta's gown comes decorated in shimmering silver sequin embellishments, covering every inch of the ensemble. It also features a deep U neckline highlighting the actor's décolletage, cape-like padded sleeves draped on the shoulder and the back, floor-grazing hem length, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating the star's curves.

Esha accessorised the silver embellished gown with strappy high heels, several statement rings, and tear-drop earrings. For the glam picks, the star chose subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses added the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta is in Doha to attend a launch of an eatery. On the work front, Esha was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha.

