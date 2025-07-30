Eve Jobs, husband Harry Charles enjoy honeymoon on dad Steve Jobs’ €105 million superyacht in relaxed outfits

Daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, and her husband, Harry Charles, an Olympic equestrian gold medalist, were seen enjoying a post-wedding vacation in Greece. The newlywed couple were spotted with their families while spending time on Steve Jobs’ €105 million ( ₹10,58,24,77,500 approximately) superyacht Venus, which he commissioned before his death in 2011. Eve Jobs and her husband Harry Charles. (Eve Jobs Instagram)

Also Read | 5 facts to know about Steve Jobs' daughter

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' laidback honeymoon

The newlywed couple are enjoying a laidback Greek vacation with their families. Pictures of them exploring local haunts and chilling on the superyacht were shared on social media. The images show Eve dressed in a simple white tank top and denim shorts. Meanwhile, Harry complemented his wife in a neutral-toned ensemble. Let's decode their outfits:

What Eve and Harry wore during an outing

Opting for the quintessential summer vacation ensemble, Eve chose a white tank top and light blue denim shorts. The blouse has a crew neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, a body-hugging fit, and a cropped hem showing off her toned abs.

As for the denim shorts, they have a low-rise waist, frayed hem, side pockets, and a relaxed fit. She cinched the bottoms with a black leather belt. For accessories, Eve chose chunky white sneakers from New Balance, black-tinted sunglasses, and a bracelet.

Lastly, she left her dark blonde tresses loose in a centre-parting, and for the glam, she opted for a dewy, minimal look featuring feathered brows, rosy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and a glowing base.

Meanwhile, Harry wore grey-coloured, knee-length baggy shorts and paired them with a grey shirt featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, half-length sleeves, and a breast pocket. He styled the holiday look with a baseball cap, a luxurious watch, a gold bracelet, an engagement ring, and white sneakers.

All you need to know about Eve Jobs

Born on 9 July 1998, Eve is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and has two siblings and one half sister. In 2019, she was named the 5th best rider among the top 1,000 in the world under the age of 25. She also has a successful career in modelling since making her debut at the age of 22.

Eve and Harry debuted their relationship at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. They tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.