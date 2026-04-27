Even Isha Ambani's vibrant haute couture dress and bag to host Rihanna at Antilia is worth ₹77 lakh. Details
Isha Ambani dazzled in a Chanel haute couture ensemble worth over ₹77 lakh, featuring a striking red dress and matching bag designed by Matthieu Blazy.
The Ambani family hosted Rihanna at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The singer is in India for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. In photos circulating online, Rihanna is seen posing with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani.
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For the occasion, Isha Ambani showcased her sartorial prowess in a striking red Chanel dress. The vibrant crimson outfit featured a sheer overlay with delicate beadwork and a floor-sweeping pleated skirt.
Decoding Isha Ambani's look
Isha's ensemble for the occasion is a fresh, off-the-runway look from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 couture show, designed by Matthieu Blazy. The ensemble features a vibrant red sheer shrug with a waist-length hem, full-length sleeves, an open front, a round neckline, delicate beaded embroidery on the borders, and ruffles on the sleeves. Her zodiac sign- a scorpion - embroidered on the side adds a personal touch.
Isha wore the jacket over a matching red dress, leaning into a bold monochromatic aesthetic. It features a sheer overlay on the neckline and her torso. The sleeveless design, a plunging-neck, crop-length blouse attached to sheer fabric, and a drop-waist pleated skirt with a floor-grazing hem add a feminine elegance to the ensemble.{{/usCountry}}
Isha wore the jacket over a matching red dress, leaning into a bold monochromatic aesthetic. It features a sheer overlay on the neckline and her torso. The sleeveless design, a plunging-neck, crop-length blouse attached to sheer fabric, and a drop-waist pleated skirt with a floor-grazing hem add a feminine elegance to the ensemble.{{/usCountry}}
Isha styled the ensemble with head-to-toe Chanel accessories, including a gold-chain bag constructed with the same material as her dress, black-toe white Mary Janes, and dainty diamond-studded earrings. For the glam, she opted for centre-parted loose tresses, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, mauve lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring.
The price of Isha Ambani's outfit
According to an Instagram post shared by Diet Sabya, like the vibrant red dress, Isha Ambani's red bag is also a Chanel haute couture piece. It is the first bag designed by the Chanel creative director, Matthieu Blazy. “The bag was/is complimentary with the piece; they didn't make it separately (is what I've heard). The [look] is anywhere between 50k to 70k euros,” the fashion page wrote on their story. This makes Isha Ambani's look worth ₹77,32,830.
About Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.
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