Even Isha Ambani's vibrant haute couture dress and bag to host Rihanna at Antilia is worth 77 lakh. Details

The Ambani family hosted Rihanna at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The singer is in India for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. In photos circulating online, Rihanna is seen posing with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani.

Isha Ambani wears a red Chanel dress and bag to host Rihanna at her home.

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For the occasion, Isha Ambani showcased her sartorial prowess in a striking red Chanel dress. The vibrant crimson outfit featured a sheer overlay with delicate beadwork and a floor-sweeping pleated skirt.

Decoding Isha Ambani's look

Isha's ensemble for the occasion is a fresh, off-the-runway look from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 couture show, designed by Matthieu Blazy. The ensemble features a vibrant red sheer shrug with a waist-length hem, full-length sleeves, an open front, a round neckline, delicate beaded embroidery on the borders, and ruffles on the sleeves. Her zodiac sign- a scorpion - embroidered on the side adds a personal touch.

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{{^usCountry}} Isha wore the jacket over a matching red dress, leaning into a bold monochromatic aesthetic. It features a sheer overlay on the neckline and her torso. The sleeveless design, a plunging-neck, crop-length blouse attached to sheer fabric, and a drop-waist pleated skirt with a floor-grazing hem add a feminine elegance to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha wore the jacket over a matching red dress, leaning into a bold monochromatic aesthetic. It features a sheer overlay on the neckline and her torso. The sleeveless design, a plunging-neck, crop-length blouse attached to sheer fabric, and a drop-waist pleated skirt with a floor-grazing hem add a feminine elegance to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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Isha styled the ensemble with head-to-toe Chanel accessories, including a gold-chain bag constructed with the same material as her dress, black-toe white Mary Janes, and dainty diamond-studded earrings. For the glam, she opted for centre-parted loose tresses, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, mauve lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring.

The price of Isha Ambani's outfit

Isha Ambani wears Chanel haute couture.

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According to an Instagram post shared by Diet Sabya, like the vibrant red dress, Isha Ambani's red bag is also a Chanel haute couture piece. It is the first bag designed by the Chanel creative director, Matthieu Blazy. “The bag was/is complimentary with the piece; they didn't make it separately (is what I've heard). The [look] is anywhere between 50k to 70k euros,” the fashion page wrote on their story. This makes Isha Ambani's look worth ₹77,32,830.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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