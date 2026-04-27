Mehreen Pirzada wears a beautiful pink anarkali for her Anand Karaj ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Pics inside

Actor Mehreen Pirzada is married! The actor tied the knot with her partner, Arsh Aulakh, in an intimate ceremony. She shared the pictures from the beautiful ceremony late on April 26 with the caption, “26.04.26 #ArshDiMehr.” Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with her partner, Arsh Aulakh. Also Read | Did Rihanna make people wait for 5 hours at Fenty Beauty event: ‘People came on Friday and basically left on Saturday’ The couple got married on April 26 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by close friends and family, keeping the celebration simple yet deeply special. The photos from the wedding ceremony capture soft, candid moments between the bride and groom. The couple chose to have an Anand Karaj ceremony, staying rooted in tradition while keeping things intimate. What did the bride wear?

The bride and groom decided on a pink-and-white-themed wedding, and the same was reflected in their trousseaus. For her Anand Karaj, Mehreen picked a beautiful pink anarkali set designed by Sawan Gandhi. The pearly pink ensemble features an anarkali kurta adorned with glittering pink gemstones, intricately embroidered mirrors, sequin embellishments, delicate threadwork, tassels along the borders, and silver gota work. The kurta features a deep U neckline, sheer quarter-length sleeves, a cinched detailing under the bust, a layered ghera, a flowy skirt, a dori tie on the back, and a plunging back. She styled the anarkali dress beautifully with two dupattas, both embroidered with sequins, beaded tassels, and delicate thread work. She placed a dupatta on her shoulder and draped the other over her head to form a veil, with a long train trailing down the back. For the jewellery, she chose a layered polki neck set featuring two traditional haars and a choker neckpiece. She styled the necklaces with kadhas, a maang tika, pink bangles, statement rings, polki earrings, a dainty diamond nose stud, and beautifully personalised silver kaleeras.