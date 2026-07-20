Face oil vs face serum: What's the difference between the two? Know what your skin actually needs

When it comes to skincare, we often get confused about the difference between face oils and face serums because both are designed to nourish and improve our skin. However, both serve different purposes and work in unique ways. While both deliver plumper-looking, glowing skin, it is crucial to understand which one would do wonders for your skin.

Face oil vs face serum, which is better (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Understanding the difference between a face oil and a face serum can help you build a skincare routine that addresses your skin's specific needs. So, here is a guide to help you understand the differences between the two skin products, the benefits of each, and which to choose based on your skin type.

What is a face serum?

A face serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing skincare product formulated with a high concentration of active ingredients. It is designed to penetrate deep into the skin and target specific concerns such as dehydration, pigmentation, acne, fine lines, or dullness. Face serums are typically water-based and contain powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, retinol, and peptides. Since they are lightweight, they absorb quickly without leaving a greasy residue.

Benefits of using a face serum

Targets specific skin concerns: Serums are formulated to treat issues like dark spots, wrinkles, acne, or uneven skin tone.

Deep hydration: Ingredients like hyaluronic acid attract and retain moisture, leaving skin plump and hydrated.

Brightens complexion: Vitamin C and niacinamide help improve skin radiance while reducing pigmentation.

Improves skin texture: Regular use can make the skin smoother, firmer, and more even-toned.

Fast absorption: The lightweight texture allows active ingredients to reach deeper layers of the skin.

Suitable for all skin types: Face serums are suitable for almost all skin types, especially oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, because they deliver hydration without feeling heavy.

How to apply face serum?

For the best results, apply your face serum immediately after cleansing and toning.

Cleanse your face thoroughly.

Apply toner if you use one.

Dispense 2–3 drops of serum onto your fingertips.

Gently press or pat the serum into your face and neck.

Allow it to absorb completely before moving to the next step.

Follow with a moisturiser to seal in hydration.

Serums can be used once or twice daily, depending on the ingredients and your skin's tolerance.

What is a face oil?

A face oil is a skincare product made from natural plant oils or botanical extracts that nourish the skin while helping to lock in moisture. Unlike serums, face oils primarily strengthen the skin's protective barrier and prevent water loss. Common face oils include jojoba oil, rosehip oil, argan oil, squalane, marula oil, and almond oil. Many are rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins that support healthy-looking skin.

Benefits of using a face oil

Locks in moisture: Face oils create a protective layer that prevents hydration from evaporating.

Face oils create a protective layer that prevents hydration from evaporating. Strengthens the skin barrier: Healthy oils help repair and maintain the skin's natural barrier.

Healthy oils help repair and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Softens dry skin: They provide long-lasting nourishment, making skin smooth and supple.

They provide long-lasting nourishment, making skin smooth and supple. Adds a healthy glow: Facial oils leave the skin looking radiant and well-nourished.

Facial oils leave the skin looking radiant and well-nourished. Protects against environmental stressors: Antioxidant-rich oils help defend the skin from free radical damage.

Antioxidant-rich oils help defend the skin from free radical damage. Best for dry skin: Face oils are especially beneficial for dry, mature, or dehydrated skin, though lightweight oils like squalane or jojoba can also work well for oily skin.

How to apply face oil?

Face oil should generally be the last step in your skincare routine before sunscreen during the day or as the final step at night.

Complete your skincare routine with a serum and moisturiser.

Warm 2–3 drops of face oil between your palms.

Gently press the oil into your face and neck.

Avoid rubbing aggressively to prevent unnecessary irritation.

Using face oil after moisturiser helps lock in all the hydration and active ingredients applied underneath.

Face oil vs face serum: Key differences

Feature Face Oil Face Serum Primary purpose Locks in moisture and nourishes the skin Delivers concentrated active ingredients to target specific skin concerns Texture Rich, oily, and emollient Lightweight, thin, and fast-absorbing Main ingredients Plant oils, essential fatty acids, lipids, squalane Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, retinol, peptides, antioxidants Penetration Mostly works on the skin's surface to strengthen the moisture barrier Penetrates deeper into the skin due to smaller molecules Best for Dry, dehydrated, or mature skin All skin types, depending on the formulation Main benefits Prevents moisture loss, softens skin, strengthens the skin barrier Hydrates, brightens, reduces wrinkles, treats acne, evens skin tone, or firms skin When to apply After moisturizer (or as the last step before sunscreen during the day) After cleansing and before moisturizer Frequency of use Once or twice daily, depending on skin needs Usually once or twice daily, depending on the active ingredients Common concerns addressed Dryness, flakiness, compromised skin barrier Fine lines, pigmentation, acne, dullness, dehydration, uneven texture

Can you use face oil and face serum together?

Yes, you can use both face serums and face oils together. In fact, they complement each other perfectly. To use them together, apply your face serum first because it contains lightweight active ingredients that need to penetrate the skin. Once the serum has absorbed, follow with moisturiser and finish with a face oil to seal in moisture and reinforce the skin barrier. This combination provides both targeted treatment and long-lasting nourishment, making it suitable for most skin types, especially during colder months or when the skin feels dehydrated.

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