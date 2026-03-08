This fashion content creator styles clothes that suit ‘real’ bodies and routines; says ‘Style doesn’t have a size limit'

Fashion stylist and digital creator Bhavna Chahal has built a loyal Instagram following by sharing relatable outfit ideas, styling hacks, and practical fashion advice. Known for focusing on realistic everyday dressing rather than unattainable trends, the 47-year-old often styles outfits for mid-size and plus-size women who want to look polished without sacrificing either style or comfort. Styling tips by Bhavna Chahal for everyday fashion (Pinterest) In a conversation with HT Shop Now, Bhavna Chahal explains that her goal has always been to bridge the gap between runway fashion and everyday wardrobes. Q. Who do you primarily style for today, and what gap in the fashion space were you trying to fill? I style women who are managing real life for work, family, and everything in between. Many of them are mid-size or plus-size and want to look put-together without feeling uncomfortable. I noticed there was a huge gap between runway fashion and everyday dressing. My goal has always been to make style more realistic, clothes that suit real bodies and real routines.” Q. What are the three biggest dressing mistakes you see working professionals make right now? The first mistake is choosing discomfort over confidence, such as tight clothes, stiff fabrics, or outfits you can’t move in.

The second is going fully oversized with no shape, which can look messy rather than relaxed.

And the third is assuming neutral colours automatically mean stylish. Fit matters far more than colour. Q. How can someone look polished and authoritative at work without looking overdressed or uncomfortable? “You don’t need to look ‘corporate’, you need to look intentional. One structured piece, like a blazer or tailored trousers, can instantly make an outfit look polished.” Pieces that help create that structured look:

"Pair structured pieces with softer fabrics so the outfit feels professional without feeling like a costume." Q. Are oversized silhouettes a good choice for plus-size women? Oversized clothing can work really well, but balance is important. If everything is loose, the outfit loses shape, and the body disappears. The trick is contrast; keep one piece relaxed and the other slightly fitted or structured. That balance makes the outfit flattering instead of frumpy. Q. What are smarter alternatives to hiding the body with loose clothing? Instead of hiding the body completely, choose clothes that skim the body. Soft fabrics, elasticated waistbands and relaxed tailoring help maintain comfort while still giving the outfit shape and movement. Q. What Instagram-inspired trends should people stop copying blindly? A lot of camera-friendly trends don't translate well into real life, such asn extremely oversized blazers, ultra-low waist trousers or shapewear worn as outerwear. They look great on a reel but may not be practical for a full workday. Q. What small styling tweaks instantly make an outfit look more expensive? Little things can make a big difference, including ironing clothes, adjusting trouser lengths and tucking in your top properly. Even simple additions like matching your bag and shoes or wearing one statement accessory can elevate the entire outfit."

Q. If someone wants to rebuild their wardrobe from scratch, what are the first five pieces they should invest in? I’d start with tailored trousers, a comfortable blazer, a neutral everyday dress, a good handbag and shoes that work for both office and casual wear. With just these five pieces, you can create multiple outfits without overthinking. Q. What is one fashion rule people should unlearn immediately? That style has a size limit. It doesn’t. Good fit and good fabric matter far more than the number on the label. Q. What was your professional journey before becoming a stylist? Before becoming a stylist, I worked in business and ran my own ventures. That experience helped me understand how busy real life can be. That’s why my styling approach is very lifestyle-driven; clothes have to work for meetings, school runs and dinner plans, not just photos. Q. What challenges did you face while building your platform? The biggest challenge was showing up as myself in a space that often celebrates only one body type. Instead of trying to be aspirational, I leaned into being relatable. I styled everyday clothes on a real body and spoke honestly, and that’s what connected with people. Q. What are the easiest ways to transition an outfit from day to night? I love quick styling switches. Change your footwear, add lipstick, swap your work bag for a smaller one and throw on a jacket or statement accessory. It’s the same outfit but with a completely different mood. Q. What are 5 wardrobe staples everyone should own in 2026? Fashion is moving towards comfort with structure, and that’s a great shift. Staples for 2026 can include relaxed tailored pants, a versatile co-ord set, a statement blazer, breathable everyday dresses, and comfortable but stylish flats or low heels.

