Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label's Delhi flagship store.
Billed as "India's first-ever virtual store from an Indian design house", the online outlet offers an innovative and extensive assortment where buyers can go through the aisles, zoom in on the products, and get the details of the item, all from the comfort of their home.
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"While our customers have been able to shop via our e-commerce site, we wanted to offer a seamless experience to our brand, even though they can't make our stores in the lockdown.
"With this new virtual experience facility, we hope to bridge the serendipitous joy of shopping at our exclusive physical outlets. It's a result of over 11 months of research, planning, strategy, and design, and I'm looking forward to the response of our fans and loyalists," the 54-year-old designer said in a statement to PTI.
As dependence on technology increases day by day, digital channels appear to be the "biggest opportunity" in 2021, he said.
"I would say a hybrid model is both critical and urgent. I've personally seen the acceptance of online consults for bridal outfits last year, which was never like this before.
"Overall, digital adoption has soared, and it's just a matter of time that we see some of the most disruptive and innovative fashion and digital innovations in the years to come."
The online store, brought to life by virtual experience partner Gmetri, is adaptable to all electronic devices and can be browsed on desktop, laptop, and mobiles.
Besides the broad line-up of couture pieces, customers can sift through other brand portfolios, including Manish Malhotra Jewellery, Manish Malhotra Beauty, and Manish Malhotra Home.
The brand will soon launch chat support this quarter to help with product or purchase queries, e-consults, and personalised guidance. The virtual experience will soon be tipped with the designer's own green screen facility where he can assist select customers in choosing the right outfit for themselves.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date
- Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great
- Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Time and again, the actor wears an outfit and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. This time, she is teaching us the correct way to do layering during winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress
- Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate
- For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan in ₹12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals
- Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sari’s off-kilter pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion
- Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress
- Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When the billionaire bling kids get to run Tiffany and Prada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jennifer Lopez switches from winter wear to beach wear flawlessly in new pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox