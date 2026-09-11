Fashion flashback: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’ could fetch 2.87 cr at auction; how it got its famous name

In this week’s Friday Fashion Flashback, we look back at Princess Diana’s iconic black ‘Revenge Dress’, which is heading back to auction nearly three decades after it was last sold. Designed by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the dress is expected to fetch up to ₹2.87 crore at Sotheby’s in New York this December. Let’s take a look at its history and how the dress got its famous name. (Also read: Friday Fashion Flashback: 5 most expensive wedding dresses ever, from Priyanka Chopra to Queen Letizia of Spain )

The night Diana made fashion history

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According to Sotheby’s, Princess Diana wore the now-famous black silk dress on June 29, 1994, to a Vanity Fair fundraising event at London’s Serpentine Gallery. The appearance came on the same evening that then-Prince Charles publicly admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage.

The off-the-shoulder, fitted dress featured a plunging neckline and a short hemline, making it considerably bolder than Diana’s typically conservative royal wardrobe. She paired it with a pearl-and-sapphire choker, earrings and black heels, completing one of her most memorable fashion moments.

As People reported, Diana had originally commissioned the Christina Stambolian design several years earlier but did not wear it immediately. In 1994, she chose the dress for the Serpentine Gallery event, creating an image that would go on to become one of the most recognisable moments in royal fashion.

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Why was it called the ‘Revenge Dress’?

{{^usCountry}} The nickname ‘Revenge Dress’ emerged from the media and public interpretation of Diana’s appearance following Charles’ admission of infidelity. It was not an official name given to the dress by Diana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nickname ‘Revenge Dress’ emerged from the media and public interpretation of Diana’s appearance following Charles’ admission of infidelity. It was not an official name given to the dress by Diana. {{/usCountry}}

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Its significance, however, went beyond the circumstances of that particular evening. The daring silhouette marked a shift in Diana’s public image, reflecting a more confident and independent approach to fashion after her separation from Charles.

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Vogue described the dress as a turning point in Diana’s style, with the garment becoming closely associated with her transformation from a young royal into a global fashion figure.

Diana sold the dress for charity

The dress was later included in the charity auction of Diana’s wardrobe in New York in June 1997. According to People, Diana sold 79 of her dresses through the auction, with proceeds supporting causes including cancer and AIDS charities. The Christina Stambolian dress was among the pieces sold at the time.

The Revenge Dress has remained in private ownership since then. Its upcoming Sotheby’s sale will therefore mark its first appearance at auction in nearly 30 years.

Expected to fetch up to ₹ 2.87 crore

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According to Sotheby’s, the dress will headline a standalone fashion evening auction in New York on December 9, 2026. It carries an estimated price of $150,000 to $300,000, which is approximately ₹1.44 crore to ₹2.87 crore based on the current exchange rate.

The dress will also go on an international exhibition tour ahead of the auction, with stops including London, Hong Kong and Geneva before reaching New York.

Part of the proceeds from the upcoming sale will benefit NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Hospital of Edinburgh, according to Vogue.

Stay tuned for next week’s Friday Fashion Flashback, as we uncover another fascinating story from the world of fashion, heritage and style history.

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