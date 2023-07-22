Fashion forecast 2023: Top fabric trends you must have in your wardrobe

The fashion landscape is an ever-evolving realm of trends, innovation, and creativity. With changing trends, people adopt different styles to express themselves. Now, more than ever, people want to wear outfits that make them feel comfortable and not just stylish. This is an outcome of the pandemic that invited a shift in the fashion industry and among consumers, where outfits made from soft and natural fibres reign supreme. Due to these changing demands, the trends for every segment in the fashion ecosystem – from apparel manufacturers and fabric producers to retailers, constantly evolve. (Also read: Nora Fatehi, Cardie B, Kiara Advani, Beyoncé and more, celebrities who aced the catsuit look with style and glamour )

Game-Changing Fabrics Set to Rule 2023

Get ready for a stylish revolution with these trend-setting fabrics that will transform your wardrobe.(Instagram )

Anu Mehra, Fashion Expert and Founder, Charisma by Anu Mehra shared with HT Lifestyle her thoughts on fabric print trends that will we see everywhere in 2023 and tips to integrate them into our outfits.

1. Easy, breezy linens

Our age-old linens are having their comeback moment, and this is news to rejoice over. The reasons are obvious: this fabric is durable, light, and appropriate for all seasons. From chic dresses to formal linen shirts and trousers, the outfit options are endless and provide the right amount of style and comfort. Owing to the fabric’s quality and durability, all your linen clothes will last for as long as you want without losing their natural lustre and polish that lends them an elegant appearance.

2. Timeless cotton

In the world of fabrics, cotton has stood strong as a superior fabric for garments and upholsters. Like linen, cotton outfits are all-season friendly and last a lifetime. Moreover, cotton in any form is easy to style and carry and maintains its shape for long hours. Whether looking for a basic tee, sporty shorts, loungewear, or formal dress, you will find them all in cotton easily and at affordable costs. No matter your age or where you live, every person should invest in a healthy selection of classic cotton silhouettes.

3. Luxurious micro velvet

When considering including special-occasion outfits, look no further than micro velvet fabric. Though expensive when compared to others, outfits of this fabric epitomize luxury, elegance, and exclusivity. Since it is originally made from silk, the fabric is soft and durable and is thus commonly used for upholstery, décor accessories, and wall hangings besides garments. The look of this fabric makes it ideal for party gowns, sarees, dresses, jackets, and intimate wear.

4. Regal silk

Indian weddings and festivities are incomplete without a hint of silk – let it be in the form of sarees, dresses, or kurtas. And rightfully so; this fabric exudes an abundance of elegance and sophistication. It is no wonder that this fabric dominated the fashion world for decades in the 70s and 80s. In recent years, silk has found its way back in the form of traditional as well as contemporary styling.

Not just classic wedding outfits but designers are using this versatile fabric to create indo-western jackets and co-ord sets for both women and men. Needless to say, this timeless weave is here to stay and rule the world of fast-changing fashion.