Fashion tips: 6 hacks to get your bridal jewellery popping on your wedding day

Jewellery is something that binds a bride's entire wedding look as it adds the quintessential final character to her bridal avatar in all it's glory. A bride's smile and joy are enough to light up the entire look but the neckpieces, rings, mathapatti and other bridal jewellery surely piece the entire look together.

Whether you are a bride who wants to adopt minimalism not only to your life but also your bridal style or one who prefers a very heavy look on their wedding day, we got you sorted with some fashion hacks from experts to get your bridal jewellery popping. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sakshi Goel, Founder of Rent n Flaunt shared:

1) Sucker for regal vibes? You layer it up - These days pastel wedding outfits are quite a rage. That adds an extra opportunity on your jewellery to stand out. Layer it up properly and you shall get that look. Add a choker along with either mid length haar or maharani haar! If you add a mathapatti and simple nath to it, nothing like it! Keep your hands cleaner to balance it out, with a hathphool.

2) Experiment with unconventional cut and pop coloured gems - Add uncut polki set to your lost along with different coloured gems to add that extra glam to your jewellery. Contrast the colour with your lehenga and you got all the colours matching the joy on your face.

3) Want minimalist look, add a paasa or sheeshphool to it - If you want to go for a minimalistic look with no over the top jewellery, and chic American diamonds or pearl chokers to begin with, add a paasa or sheeshphool to complement the look and add royalty feels. This look is quite trending for a day wedding.

Adding to the list of tips, Sumit Dassani, Partner at Dassani Brothers, suggested:

1. Traditional wedding jewellery like the mathapatti or sheeshpatti is the icing on the cake for new-age brides who want to make their wedding look stand out and be more perceptible.

2. Following the selection of the bride's apparel, the wedding jewellery should be chosen while keeping in mind the design, colour, and appeal of the ensemble. If the lehenga is red or pink, jewellery with contrasting tones should be contemplated in order to enhance the appearance. For such attire, it is strongly advised to select a jadau polki necklace set with emerald and pearls. However, it is recommended to complement an off-white, cream, or pastel outfit with pastel jewellery set with uncut diamonds and vibrant gemstones like corals, tanzanites, pink sapphire, tourmaline and Russian emeralds to make the look pop out.

3. A bride is the heart of a wedding, and as such, she should shine at each occasion and create the most treasured memories of her life. She should diligently and zealously select the trendiest apparel. To enrich the aesthetic, statement earrings and chokers embellished with uncut diamonds (polki) and precious gemstones are contemporary and eye-catching jewellery designs that must be worn at the wedding reception, mehndi, haldi, or other ceremony events. Additionally, stacks of polki or uncut Diamond bangles will beautify the look of a bride.

These are some of the ways to strike a balance between your wedding dress and jewellery. Just remember, the joy on a bride's face and the excitement in her eyes are still the most beautiful assets of your bridal look!

