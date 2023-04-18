Fashion tips by BTS Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM as OT7 slay bucket hat style at J-Hope's military farewell with Jin and V

BTS Army can't keep calm and is currently too emotional as BTS members Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Park Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook came together to bid K-Pop rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a special farewell ahead of his mandatory military service for South Korea and we can't help but take fashion tips from the OT7's bucket hat style game. Present at the entrance ceremony, the Bangtan Boys were seen posing with J-Hope who recently got a buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment and the brief reunion pictures were shared on Instagram stories or posts of the idols.

Fashion tips by BTS Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM as OT7 slay bucket hat style at J-Hope's military farewell with Jin and Taehyung (Photo by Twitter/_seesaw93)

The pictures shared by Jin and RM were enough to make fans, or BTS Army as they call them, tear up and Hobi reportedly kept a low profile as a van carrying him entered the venue for his military enlistment ceremony in the city of Wonju, some 87 kilometres (54 miles) away from Seoul. The pictures featured 29-year-old J-Hope flanked by his K-Pop team members as he became the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December.

The fashion enthusiast in us was quick to notice how Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and RM from OT7 slayed the bucket hat style game and inspired the fashion statement that we can't wait to add to our summer wardrobe collection. Bucket hats are a versatile accessory that can be styled in many different ways and here are some ideas for how to style a bucket hat -

Casual Cool: Pair your bucket hat with a basic white tee, ripped jeans and some sneakers for an effortless and casual look.

Sporty: Wear your bucket hat with a sporty outfit like a tracksuit, windbreaker, or athletic shorts and a tank top. This is a great way to add some flair to your workout outfit.

Boho Chic: If you're into the bohemian style, pair your bucket hat with a flowy maxi dress, sandals and some oversized sunglasses for a chic and relaxed look.

Street Style: For a cool and edgy look, pair your bucket hat with some cargo pants, a graphic tee and some chunky sneakers.

Preppy: For a more polished look, wear your bucket hat with a button-up shirt, chino pants and some loafers. This is a great way to add a touch of sophistication to your outfit.

Beachy: Bucket hats are a classic accessory for the beach. Pair yours with a swimsuit, cover-up, and some flip flops for a relaxed and stylish look.

Remember, the key to styling a bucket hat is to have fun and experiment with different outfits and accessories to find the look that best fits your personal style.