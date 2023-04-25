If you are a man who wishes to seem both stylish and relaxed, choose cargo pants - the stylish bottom wear for guys that easily elevates the menswear look and these trousers will never go out of style since they are stylish and timeless. Cargo trousers are a trendy and sought-after bottom wear choice that should be in everyone's collection as they are available in a variety of attractive shapes, cuts, fits and designs where a selection of cargo pants, ranging from loose and roomy sizes to slim fits, may do wonders for one's everyday look.

Fashion tips for men: Cargo pants are trending in menswear. Here's how to mix up your trouser rotation (Photo by Samson Katt on Pexels)

Also, one of the major advantages of cargo trousers is the abundance of pockets. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amar Pawar, Co-Founder and Designer at Powerlook, shared, “With a 60% increase in searches, this pants trend will soon be replacing jeans!” Revealing why Cargo pants are trending, he said, “The beauty of cargo pants is in how relaxed they make you appear. Cargo trousers were utilised as workwear for their mobility and large pockets to carry tools long before people started wearing them like Kim Possible. These were fashionable in the hip hop and skater communities in the 1990s. Currently, you can get updated and reinterpreted cargo pants all over the world — but you don't have to look far to find some of the best styles. Whatever your plans are these days, men's cargo trousers are the ideal travel pants for trekking, exploring, and everything in between.”

Throwing light on the history of Cargo pants, the fashion expert revealed, “Cargo trousers aren't something new, but the designs available right now are. The British Army developed them in the 1930s as a long-lasting, practical solution for transporting equipment, maps, and tools in harsh working conditions. Flash forward to the present day, and they've evolved from a mainstay of workwear businesses to boy bands in the 1990s, and now to 2023, where they're seen on influencers and celebrities alike.”

He added, “When the fashion industry adopted it in the 1980s, the style was intrinsically informal - we're talking incredibly baggy and huge - and some were even in the form of *shudder* shorts. They've changed for the better now. They've been spotted on the spring/summer 2023 runways at Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Givenchy, and Versace, to mention a few. Therefore, without further ado, add a new pair of utility trousers to your wardrobe that will take you through the season in style.”

Suggesting tips to mix up your trouser rotation, he advised, “If you're looking for something equally sturdy and comfortable, consider investing in a pair of the finest cargo pants for men. This underappreciated trouser design is surprisingly adaptable, and if you locate a pair with a nice slim fit, they may be worn similarly to your favourite chinos. Pair them with everything from a casual T-shirt and sneakers to a more formal Oxford shirt and bomber jacket. A lot of the greatest menswear labels include them in their seasonal collections on a regular basis, so whether you want to go for traditional military green or a simpler black appearance, there's a pair for you. Oversized T-shirts and oversight shirts are the best for combination for Cargo pants.”

