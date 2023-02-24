Fashion tips for men's beachwear: Resort wear that can make guys look stylish

Are you planning a beach vacation and thinking what should you wear to the beach? Though most men seek a beach outfit for guys that allows them to completely relax, fashion experts advise to add that zing, that style quotient to your men's beach holiday clothing, so that they reflect a fantastic persona and could even be found in your own wardrobe!

A vacation to the beach used to consist of putting on an old, sloppy stained shirt, some loose baggy swim shorts and flip-flopping your way to that stripey deckchair. However, beach clothing or resort wear as marketers prefer to call it, has significantly improved in the last decade.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghav Pawar and Amar Pawar, Co-Founders of Powerlook, suggested some styling tips for men's beachwear and asserted that preparing for beach days does not have to be a difficult affair for looking your best on the resort:

1. CLASSIC STEER

Certain menswear items have endured for a purpose. Stick to these simple, classic items, from the upper-body boosting polo shirt to the slip-on elegance of a loafer, and you'll be safe beside any body of water. You can also keep your streetwear vibe going by wearing cargo trousers or a neon bum bag to the beach or beside the pool.

2. CONSIDER VERSATILITY

Whether it's a day trip in the car or a stay at a luxury resort, you may not have time to change into a second, more formal dress throughout the day, so choose pieces that can work for both the beach and any night-time activities. Tailored bathing shorts that can be worn invisibly at a seaside restaurant, stylish espadrilles, and knitted polo shirts are ideal for walking this tightrope. A long sleeve linen shirt may be worn with the sleeves rolled up during the day, rolled down at night, or as a sophisticated over-shirt over a tee during the day. Just don't be the guy who orders his starter while wearing flip-flops.

3. CHOOSE LIGHT COLOURS

There are several reasons why brighter colours perform better in the summer than in the winter. To begin, bright colours are supposed to reflect heat from the sun, keeping your cooler on the inside. They'll also sparkle in the sunlight and look wonderful next to your summer tan (more on that later). Look for colours that are similar to those seen on the beach, such as beige, white, and sky blue.

4. CUT IS STILL ESSENTIAL

When you don't wear much clothing, it's critical that the ones you do have are well-cut and fit. Cut and fit may also smarten even the most casual ensembles, so get it right if you don't want to seem like a slob on the dunes. If you have a slender physique, go for slim-leg swimwear, darker side panels if you have wide hips or hefty thighs, and make sure the design is scaled to your size.