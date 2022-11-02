Fashion tips on buying silhouettes for the festive or bridal season

The Indian fashion market is now filled with diverse options for different audiences as people all dress so differently during festive time but it comes together so beautifully and with the wedding season kickstarting, it’s officially time for you to strut around town as though it was a runaway. This year, we are all about distinctive silhouettes and statement outfits that make you look and feel like the belle of the ball, after all, nothing speaks to the ace of trails like a unique-to-you festive fit!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Humaira Lakdawala, Celebrity Stylist, suggested, “The ones who prefer to wear traditional silhouettes for their festive clothing can play around with one shoulder kurta sets in place of regular kurtas to add a little something to the outfit. A strapless blouse in place of a regular one with their saree to keep it fun and an off-shoulder blouse for their lehenga sets to give it a more contemporary and modern twist. For people who like to wear modern silhouettes with traditional Indian touches can go for a pantsuit made out of Indian weaves - like a lovely Benarasi pantsuit that combines both elements beautifully!” For people who love contemporary silhouettes while still looking traditional – but do not want to wear a lehenga or saree, Humaira Lakdawala recommended, to go for a blouse-draped skirt- cape set.

She said, “It looks beautiful on Indian body types and gives that perfect modern touch to your festive clothing. A lot of Indian designers are now doing some lovely things in this space. Another option here would be a corset-draped skirt-cape set or cropped blouse-tulip pants-jacket set. For the ones who’d like to wear a saree I’d advise to go for a pre-draped saree as that’ll be super easy to put on and keep you free to enjoy the evening without worrying too much about the drape. The idea is to buy classic pieces you can get more wears out of like a contemporary embroidered blouse that can be later worn with a skirt or trousers to an event. A lehenga skirt that can be worn with a shirt later to a wedding. This takes lesser space in your closet and also allows you to really experiment with the clothing you already have. Drape and pin your dupatta/saree in such a way that you’re free to move around and enjoy the evening.”

This year, the trend is leaning towards shades of white for the festivities – with a lot of embroidery, pearl work and laces to look chic and beautiful. Talking about how to accessorise to amp up your look, Humaira Lakdawala highlighted, “Accessorising is the most important part of your look! Accessories are what seal the fate of your look and give it that final touch. Indian jewellery is so versatile in that sense and makes outfits look really beautiful. In case of festive looks, it’s important to choose jewellery according to the embroidery colour or overall finish of the outfit- silver, gold or oxidised. You can go for diamonds, silver or polki jewellery basis the outfit. Pair your look with a beautiful necklace, a ring or two and kadas to match. For round necks, choker necklaces work beautifully. Somebody wearing a longer neckline can accessorize the look by wearing a long necklace or layer 2 long necklaces and add a ring to finish.”

For contemporary looks, she said, “There’s a lot of scope for experimentation as one can go for mixed metal, modern gold or coloured stones in terms of jewellery– sometimes just adding small earrings and a ring and keeping the look the centre of attention does the trick! A few staple festive accessories are: A neutral coloured long kundan necklace and a matching ring that’ll go with most of your outfits and get you a lot of usage. Same for a pearl choker. Clutches in neutral colours like silver/gold/black will cover you for all your events and are versatile in terms of usage as well. Add strappy heels to complete the look and keep juttis on standby for when the party starts and you need to dance the night away. A small bag to fit your keys and essentials is important for evenings like this and I’d invest in mini bags as those are here to stay. I also find them very easy to carry around. Last but not least do not forget to add a small bindi as I feel that really makes an Indian look stand out! If feeling extra dressy add a few flowers to your hair and you’re Indian festive perfection.”

Revealing top five tips to ensure you make them look twice, Mehar Toor, Fashion Designer and Founder at Ada by Mehar, advised:

1. Comfort and glam go hand in hand - I know we're not used to talking about comfort when it comes to fashion but it's truly such a key element, especially when the goal is to "serve looks". Discomfort has a way of creeping up on our faces unknowingly and thus, no matter how stunning the garment, the magic will be lost if you're unable to carry it with ease. Or at the very least, walk yourself from the bar to the dance floor. However, this doesn't mean you have to compromise on the glam factor! I'd recommend keeping an eye out for pre-stitched sarees, lightweight georgette shararas, and effortless lehengas.

2. It's your time to shine, metaphorically and literally - Bring out the glitz and the glam! The 'disco ball' era is back baby! Sequin sarees and shimmery silhouettes are all the rage these days, and rightfully so. Such pieces instantly bring out the party vibe whilst simultaneously ensuring you turn heads. In fact, sequin sarees are all I'll be wearing this season. They're playful & bold and somehow manage to look miraculously effortless!

3. Bold colors should be your best friend - Bold shades have the power to make a statement by well, just existing. Everyone's going to be wearing your run-of-the-mill whites, pinks, and blacks. Stand out by choosing unique and bold hues! Visualize it...if someone walked by you wearing a deep purple saree or a neon lehenga, there's no way you wouldn't look twice. Push the envelope this season and start experimenting!

4. Try a structured silhouette - We're now beginning to see a lot of structure in ethnic wear. Swap out your basic blouse for a corset, throw in a belt or two, and if you're really feeling edgy, perhaps even a beautiful embroidered jacket to keep you warm. Adding a sense of structure to any silhouette can instantly uplift even the simplest of looks.

5. Saree, not sorry - Last but not the least, and in case you hadn't already picked up on my obsession.. sarees are the perfect silhouette for desi festive events. Effortless yet statement at the same time, a saree can and will have you feeling like a dime plus 99. Be it a statement piece or an understated drape, there's nothing sexier on planet earth than a saree.

