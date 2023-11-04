Fast fashion vs slow fashion: What are the differences and which one should you choose?

In today's world, you can instantly get a replica of a celebrity's entire ensemble at a significantly lower cost just by spotting them in a stylish outfit. We have so many cheap pieces of clothing in our wardrobes that we only wear them once or twice before throwing them away. Fashion is fun - probably too much fun, given that the industry is responsible for four to six per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions each year. Fast fashion is overproducing and polluting and has become a very damaging form of consumerism. Cheaper, faster and more - these are the buzzwords that have dominated successful fashion business models to date.

Breaking down fast vs slow fashion: Which trend deserves your wardrobe space?(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those who love fashion, having access to affordable clothes is fantastic, but the downside of over-consumption outweighs the benefits. A counter to this kind of consumerism is slow fashion, which allows both individuals and companies to contribute to the production and purchase of more environmentally friendly products. (Also read: Strategies to bridge the gap between fast fashion and sustainable fashion )

Understanding Fast Fashion vs. Slow Fashion

The terms fast fashion and slow fashion are everywhere these days. But there is a lot of confusion about what they actually mean and which one you should choose. We spoke to some fashion experts to clear things up.

In a conversation with HT Digital, Kabir Mehra, co-founder of Herringbone & Sui shared, "We all love fashion, but do we know the true cost of it? Fast fashion is an industry that produces low-quality, high-volume, and cheap clothing. It is driven by the constant demand for new trends and styles, which results in overconsumption and waste. Fast fashion also harms the people who make our clothes, who often work in unsafe and unfair conditions. And it damages the environment by using large amounts of water, energy, chemicals, and land. Slow fashion is a movement that opposes fast fashion. It is a conscious choice to buy less but better. It is a choice to value the quality and longevity of each garment rather than the quantity and novelty. It is a choice to respect the people and the planet that are involved in the production of our clothes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "By choosing slow fashion over fast fashion, we can benefit ourselves and the world. We can save money and space by buying fewer clothes that last longer. We can enjoy the craftsmanship and creativity of each piece, which enhances our style and expression. We can support the social and environmental causes that matter to us by choosing ethical and sustainable brands. Slow fashion is not about renouncing fashion but about reimagining it. It is about finding happiness and satisfaction in what we wear. It is about being aware and responsible consumers. It is about being part of a community that cares."

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shruti Gupta, Founder of Shaza shared with HT Digital, "Fashion is relatable and very personal. It also allows a person to project their personality by styling the product with their own experience with trends. When choosing fast fashion, one picks up new trends, and clothes that are instantly produced for a particular race or a reason. It does involve machines, non-organic fabrics and easier manufacturing techniques. It may or may not last the tests of time. But it certainly won’t fit the trend briefs for an alternate season. It may be short-lived or discarded easily. Slow fashion involves techniques that are everlasting, and take time in its processes as it’s mostly handmade or crafted. It doesn’t usually follow a trend or season ( mostly) but even if it does, it stays long in fashion, appreciates over time and becomes an heirloom of that period."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON