Festive jewellery trends 2026: From sculptural earrings to statement rings, here’s what will be big this season

With Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth and the wedding season around the corner, it’s time to rethink your festive jewellery box. From traditional celebrations to intimate gatherings, jewellery is becoming less about following conventions and more about finding pieces that feel personal, modern and stylish. So, what’s set to be big this festive season? Agastya Sonani, Founder and CEO of Sonani Jewels, shares with HT Lifestyle his take on the jewellery trends to watch in 2026. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in red, Radhika Merchant shines in orange as Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ on Ganesh Chaturthi )

Sculptural earrings and statement rings take centre stage

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“Festive jewellery in 2026 is moving beyond simply adding sparkle to an outfit. We are seeing consumers look for pieces with personality, jewellery that feels contemporary, versatile and capable of making a statement,” says Agastya.

One of the strongest silhouettes expected to define the festive season is the sculptural earring. Bold geometric forms, fluid curves and architectural shapes can transform even a relatively simple festive look. With diamonds, these silhouettes can become even more expressive, combining brilliance with contemporary design.

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{{^usCountry}} “Cocktail rings will also have a strong moment. Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with jewellery that commands attention, particularly pieces featuring distinctive cuts and coloured gemstones or tinted diamonds. At Sonani Jewels, we see this as part of a larger shift towards jewellery that is designed to be noticed rather than simply worn,” Agastya says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cocktail rings will also have a strong moment. Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with jewellery that commands attention, particularly pieces featuring distinctive cuts and coloured gemstones or tinted diamonds. At Sonani Jewels, we see this as part of a larger shift towards jewellery that is designed to be noticed rather than simply worn,” Agastya says. {{/usCountry}}

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Modern neckpieces are replacing traditional silhouettes

At the neck, contemporary neckpieces and shorter, structured silhouettes are expected to gain momentum. Traditional necklaces are being reinterpreted through cleaner lines, modern proportions and layering. Instead of relying on one elaborate piece, consumers are increasingly combining different lengths and styles to create a more individual look.

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“This brings me to another defining trend: layered diamond looks. Multiple delicate chains, pendants and varying diamond silhouettes allow consumers to build a look that feels personal. Lab-grown diamond jewellery works particularly well here because it makes experimentation with diamonds more accessible,” he adds.

From occasion jewellery to everyday expression

According to Agastya, this growing accessibility is also influencing how consumers approach festive jewellery. “A diamond necklace or bracelet doesn't necessarily have to be reserved for a wedding or milestone, it can become part of everyday festive dressing.”

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Ultimately, the festive jewellery story of 2026 is increasingly about individuality over convention. “The modern consumer isn't simply asking, ‘What jewellery should I wear for Diwali?’ They are asking, ‘How can my jewellery express my style?’ And I believe that shift, from occasion-led jewellery to expression-led diamond jewellery, will truly define the season,” Agastya concludes.