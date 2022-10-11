First Karwa Chauth? Dress up to the nines

From strictly traditional to getting ready in a jiff, if you are a newlywed, we have got you covered with these Bollywood diva-inspired looks

Hanky comfort

Janhvi Kapoor twirls wearing a red lehenga (Photo: Instagram)

If your heart hints at a red lehenga for your debut Karwa Chauth look, invest in a silk lehenga like actor Janhvi Kapoor for a regal and romantic feel. A cropped hanky halter blouse that gives a contemporary touch, a high-waisted skirt with heavy, intricate embroidery and a simple satin dupatta makes for the perfect newlywed style. Finish off the ethnic look with beach waves hair, chunky earrings and studded kadas.

Anarkali magic

Athiya Shetty in a silk anarkali suit (Photo: Instagram)

Stuck at work but want to make it on time when the moon makes an appearance? Take inspo from actor Athiya Shetty and don a rich red silk anarkali suit to work that can easily be paired with golden dangling jhumkas and matching juttis. Leave your tresses open with a middle partition and highlight your cheeks to instantly elevate your look.

Brocade business

Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in a fuchsia organza saree (Photo: Instagram)

If brocade blouses are your jam, pair a fuchsia organza saree featuring floral buttas and a golden striped border with a closed neck brocade blouse like actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Accessorise it with an emerald and diamond choker, matching earrings and temple jewellery bangles. Open hair, minimal makeup and a small pink bindi would do the trick for your first Karwa Chauth.

Modern traditional

Tara Sutaria poses in a red georgette saree (Photo: Instagram)

Want to reach out to the red palette, keep it traditional, yet spice things up? Pick a red flowy georgette saree with glass beaded border a la actor Tara Sutaria, an ideal pick to move around. Opt for a full-sleeved, corset-style, intricate lace blouse, which will surely get you compliments. Go for a low bun and a statement pair of chaandbali earrings to cap off the look.

Strictly traditional

Karishma Tanna dons a pink Banarasi saree (Photo: Instagram)

If you are a newlywed who plans to celebrate Karwa Chauth with your big fat family, stick to the traditional route and choose an elegant pink Banarasi saree like actor Karishma Tanna. Go heavy on accessories with a full temple jewellery look — choker, bangles and earrings, or wear your bridal jewellery for the night.

Bandhani bling

Dia Mirza Rekhi walks down the ramp in a red bandhani lehenga (Photo: Instagram)

Still in the Navratri mood and want to raise the heat in a red ensemble? Actor Dia Mirza Rekhi’s striking handmade lehenga set with gota patti, bandhani print and zardozi patterns should be your pick. Courtesy of the plunging neckline and the red hue, you will look every inch a newlywed. Style the ethnic look with layered pearl and emerald neckpieces and kundan earrings. Opt for braided half up, half down hair with soft curls and red lips for a traditional vibe.