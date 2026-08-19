Forget chocolates! These skincare and makeup hampers make thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the special bond between siblings. This year, the festival celebrating this sacred bond between siblings falls on August 28th. While chocolates and sweets remain classic choices, how about you, as a brother, make it more surprising for her this year?

These skincare and makeup hampers make thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

While she might be expecting another box of chocolates, beauty hampers can make the occasion feel a little more personal. From skincare essentials to everyday makeup favourites, a thoughtfully curated beauty hamper can be a practical yet indulgent gift for a sister who enjoys pampering herself.

Skincare hampers for a little self-care

A skincare hamper is a great Raksha Bandhan gift for sisters who love their beauty routines. Look for sets featuring everyday essentials such as face cleansers, moisturisers, serums, sheet masks and lip balms. A hydrating skincare kit can be especially useful for those dealing with dry or tired-looking skin. At the same time, a glow-focused set with ingredients such as vitamin C or niacinamide can appeal to beauty enthusiasts who enjoy brightening products.

For a more relaxing gift, consider a hamper featuring body lotions, shower gels, body scrubs and hand creams. These products can turn an everyday shower routine into a more indulgent self-care ritual.

Makeup hampers for beauty lovers

For sisters who never leave home without a touch of makeup, a makeup hamper can be a fun alternative to traditional Raksha Bandhan gifts. Lipstick sets, lip and cheek tints, mascaras, kajals, blushes and compact powders are versatile options that can easily become part of an everyday makeup routine.

A curated lip makeup set can also be a safe choice when the exact foundation or concealer shade is unknown. Tinted lip balms, glosses and lip tints generally offer more flexibility while still adding a hint of colour.

Perfume kits for fragrance lovers

A perfume kit offers more variety than a single fragrance. Many sets feature multiple perfumes or include a combination of perfume, body mist and scented products, allowing the recipient to explore different fragrances for different occasions.

Perfume kits can also feel more luxurious without necessarily requiring a huge budget. A beautifully packaged set can instantly create a gifting experience, making it suitable for sisters who enjoy beauty, fashion and self-care.

Choose a hamper based on her personality

The best Raksha Bandhan gift does not necessarily have to be the most expensive one. Instead, consider what the recipient actually enjoys using. A sister who prefers minimal makeup may appreciate a skincare and lip-care set, while someone who loves experimenting with beauty trends may enjoy a colourful makeup kit.

For sisters who are always travelling, compact beauty hampers containing mini-sized products can be particularly useful. Meanwhile, premium skincare sets can make a thoughtful choice for someone who enjoys a luxurious at-home pampering experience.

Make the gift feel more personal

Presentation can make even a simple beauty hamper feel special. Choose a beautifully packed set and add a handwritten Raksha Bandhan note, a photograph of you with your sister or a small personalised accessory. Pairing beauty products with something sentimental creates a gift that feels more meaningful than a standard box of chocolates.

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