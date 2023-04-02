Fragrance guide for men: Tips to choose the right perfume

Choosing the right perfume can be a challenging task, especially for men who are not well-versed in the world of fragrances. A good fragrance should not only smell great but also reflect your personality and style. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to pick the perfect scent that suits your needs. Choosing the precise scent that talks about your persona without you speaking is something that everybody longs for. However, with an abundance of a range of fragrances in the market, our taste is bound to dilute and give in to scents that may smell pleasant but do not define us inside- out. It needs to be unique, a class apart. (Also read: 6 things you need to know about perfumes in India ) Choosing the precise scent that talks about your persona without you speaking is something that everybody longs for. (Pexels )

Neeraj Bhensdadia, Co-Founder, Upsilon, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips that can help you understand your preferred fragrances better.

1. Deeply understand the notes: Learn to dive deep into the notes that the scent emanates. Knowing whether it is oceanic or woody, you can understand what time of day and vibe it suits. If you love sweet notes, fragrances and body mists with notes of chocolate and vanilla are the answer. If you want to feel confident wear scents with woody, leather-like, earthy notes.

2. Fragrances are seasonal too: Just like your clothes, your food, and your mood of the day, fragrances are seasonal. Oceanic notes go well on a casual warm day to make you feel fresh despite the heat. Likewise, woody scents go well during winter.

3. Choicest doesn’t always mean expensive: There are new-age brands that will let you flaunt your unique impression without burning a hole in your pockets. Upsilon is one of the contemporary perfume brands that elevate your charm at the venue.

4. Keep your nose active: Your peers, gym folks, colleagues and your sibling might just have the right pick of perfume that you might have been longing to find. Ask them right away if you like their pick in perfumes. It reduces your effort to hunt for the ideal pick.

5. Research online: For you to know just what you want; it is recommended to surf the internet. Several social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube also have forums to engage perfume brands and fans to brainstorm on customer preferences.

After all, your fragrance speaks volumes about your personality. Keeping your fragrance’s pick unique is hence a vital part of conscious styling.