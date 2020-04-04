e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Scents and sensibility: DIY fragrances for your home

Scents and sensibility: DIY fragrances for your home

When you are under a lockdown, a good home fragrance would act like an accessory, making your space feel extra homely.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:57 IST
Grace Cyril
Grace Cyril
Hindustan Times
Scents and sensibility: DIY fragrances for your home.
Scents and sensibility: DIY fragrances for your home. (Unsplash)
         

There’s something about a clean and fresh smelling home that feels like heaven. And when you are under a lockdown, a good home fragrance would act like an accessory, making your space feel extra homely. So how about some DIY home fragrances?

Air Fresheners

Lavender, sandalwood and ylang ylang make excellent air freshers. You can use these oils in bowls of hot water, 5-10 drops of oil in a bowl of hot water for easy diffusion. Alternately, you can also spritz the air with any of these oils.

Natural Home Scent

Add 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 1sliced lemon to a pot and let it heat on simmer. Add water to fill the pot half way and let the mixture heat on simmer all day to get a beautiful fragrance at your home.

Carpet Fresheners

Add 4 cups of baking soda with 30 drops of lavender essential oil and spill it all over the carpet. Leave it for half an hour, then either clean the carpet with a vacuum or brush away with a stiff broom.

(With inputs from beauty expert Blossom Kochhar)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle