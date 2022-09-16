From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, here are Bollywood divas who ditched red and slayed in ivory bridal dresses

One of the most special and wonderful days for any lady is her wedding day. But if modernism is added to this day, the night will grow by a few more. Red has always been the customary colour for Indian brides, but ivory has recently taken over the bridal fashion world. Modern brides are choosing lavender, pink, and ivory colours for their bridal lehengas, defying traditional wedding colours. Though pink was on the list for long, modern brides are now openly displaying ivory wedding attire. White colours are traditional hues that exude sophistication and elegance while still being incredibly fashionable. Here is a list of Bollywood divas who opted for white and ivory wedding outfits and set a new bridal trend. (Also read: Bollywood divas who rocked the shimmery dresses )

Alia Bhatt

A dream come true, Alia Bhatt's wedding is. In a white Sabyasachi lehenga, the actress exuded pure diva glamour. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

A dream come true, Alia Bhatt's wedding is. In a white Sabyasachi lehenga, the actress exuded pure diva glamour. For the wedding, she wore a translucent ivory and gold lehenga. Everyone admired her appearance, which included her minimum makeup and her decision to wear antique jewellery. The majority of brides started choosing a white bridal outfit as the next popular hue because of Alia. With the gorgeous ivory saree, Alia Bhatt was a dazzling beauty. She created a brand-new bridal fashion craze with ivory gowns.

2. Mouni Roy

A gorgeous wedding costume inspiration is the south Indian white silk saree worn by Mouni Roy. (Instagram/MouniRoy)

A gorgeous wedding costume inspiration is the south Indian white silk saree worn by Mouni Roy. Her bridal dress had a customary red and golden border that gave it a majestic appearance. Mouni used a variety of rich temple jewellery to complete her bridal appearance. Her necklace, which included a festoon of Lord Ganesha, attracted much of attention and received positive feedback on social media. She finished off her appearance with a traditional kamar bandh and a braided gajra.

3. Rhea Kapoor

The diva chose to ditch the traditional red lehenga for her intimate wedding ceremony and wore an off-white chanderi sari. (Instagram/Rheakapoor)

The diva chose to ditch the traditional red lehenga for her intimate wedding ceremony and wore an off-white chanderi sari. In muted tones of ivory and gold with glints of sparkle, it was a far throw from the extravagant celebrity wedding lehengas we're used to seeing. Rhea Kapoor looked stunning in an elegant white bridal sari. She looked no less than royalty in this outfit to mark their special day. She stuns in a white lehenga and gold jewellery and a unique, minimalistic bejewelled veil.

4. Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan ivory wedding outfit came with a zari laden knee-length kurta and gharara set, topped with a heavy chikankari dupatta (Instagram/Gauharkhan)

Gauhar Khan ivory wedding outfit came with a zari laden knee-length kurta and gharara set, topped with a heavy chikankari dupatta. Actress Gauahar Khan looked like a vision in white. She chose to wear a white sharara for her Nikah ceremony. Her white bridal outfit was heavily embellished and an embroidered sharara set with a sheer dupatta with a broad border. She styled her dupatta on her hair as a veil.

5. Ankita Lokhande

Instead of wearing the customary red lehenga, Ankita Lokhande chose a golden one. (Instagram/Ankitalokhande)

Instead of wearing the customary red lehenga, Ankita Lokhande chose a golden one. The golden thin veil that accompanied her lehenga gave the entire look a magnificent feel. She looked gorgeous in person. She added statement jewellery to her ensemble as an accessory. To round off her bridal look, she chose a naked makeup look. Her bridal lehenga boasts beautiful hand embroidery with geometric patterns in vintage zardosi and gold crystal beads.

