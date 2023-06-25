From Ananya's balti bag to Malaika's pearl necklace: 5 fashionable statement pieces you must have in your wardrobe

In the realm of bridal and ethnic fashion, accessories and jewellery possess an extraordinary power to elevate the look to breathtaking heights. It's a delicate dance of elegance and tradition, where each accessory becomes a precious piece of art, telling a story of love, culture, and timeless beauty. From dazzling jewellery to trendy bags and stylish scarves, fashionable statement pieces have the ability to make a bold statement and reflect your unique personality. By focusing on complementary accessories and understated embellishments, fashion lovers can create a look that is eye-catching. Let's explore the power of accessories and how they can enhance your overall look, whether you're aiming for a casual, professional, or glamorous style. (Also read: Creative and stylish ways to style your everyday minimal jewellery )

Elevate Your Look with These Trendy Statement Pieces

From Ananya's balti bag to Malaika's pearl necklace, these trendy accessories are here to make a bold fashion statement.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raghav Mittal, Chief Creative Director and Managing Director, House of Surya, shared with HT Lifestyle some trendy accessories that can instantly elevate your wardrobe.

1. Eye-catching handbags

Ananya Panday's choice of a gold 'balti bag' created an instant buzz and became the talk of the town. (Instagram)

A statement handbag is a fashion essential that can tie your entire look together. Opt for vibrant colours, unique shapes, or interesting textures to make your bag stand out. From structured totes to embellished and sequin clutches or potali bags, the right handbag can make a lasting impression. If the outfit has some special effects such as 3-D embroidery, consider adding a 3-D embroidered motif to a bag or clutch.

2. Statement necklaces

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's exquisite pearl layered necklace serves as a stunning statement piece capable of elevating any ensemble. (Instagram)

Imagine a radiant bride adorned in a regal Kundan necklace, its intricate design delicately hugging her neckline, reflecting the light with every step she takes. A chunky, eye-catching necklace instantly adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. Whether it's a vibrant beaded piece or a metallic collar necklace, these statement accessories become the focal point of your look, drawing attention to your neckline and enhancing your overall style. From intricate floral necklaces to dainty flower-adorned maang tikkas, even ‘bajubandhs’ have the power to uplift bridal looks to enchanting heights.

3. Oversized sunglasses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha Gupta donned a captivating pair of oversized sunglasses with tortoise rims, exuding a mesmerizing appeal. (Instagram/@egupta)

Sunglasses, the unexpected star of the bridal ensemble, possess a remarkable power to uplift and elevate the bride’s look on her special day. While traditionally associated with casual or beachwear, these stylish shades have now found their way into bridal fashion, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. Sunglasses, while protecting eyes, also add an air of mystery. Choose a style that complements your face shape and opt for frames in bold colours or trendy patterns to make a statement.

4. Bold earrings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannaah Bhatia's must-have golden half hoop statement earrings are a dazzling addition to any jewelry collection. (Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

For the ethereal charm of a bridal or ethnic look, nothing compares to the allure of statement or bold earrings. Cascading down like chandeliers, they frame the face and draw attention to the bride's natural beauty, adding an ethereal sparkle to her eyes. Experiment with different shapes, colours, and textures to find the perfect pair that complements your outfit and enhances your features.

5. Blingy heels

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul set fashion goals by gracefully pairing the ensemble with embellished pointed high heels. (Instagram)

When it comes to choosing the perfect footwear to make a bridal look more appealing, there are several standout choices ranging from elegant, strappy heels adorned with delicate embellishments, lace, or satin to flats bedazzled with crystals, beads, or intricate embroidery. Opt for a heel height that you're comfortable with, ensuring you can walk confidently and gracefully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessories are the secret weapon to taking your style to new heights. From statement necklaces and oversized sunglasses to embellished potlis, designer dupattas, and eye-catching footwear, these fashionable pieces have the power to transform your look from ordinary to extraordinary.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter