From everyday basics to effortless style: 5 easy styling tricks to elevate your daily wardrobe

Most of us have a few pieces in our wardrobes that we keep reaching for: a favourite shirt, a well-fitted pair of trousers, a kurta we can wear just about anywhere or a saree we have worn more than once. The trick to making these pieces feel new is not always buying something different. Sometimes, all it takes is looking at them a little differently. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design of Liva fabrics and Navyasa by liva, shared styling tips to elevate your everyday look.

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1. Give your saree a different look

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A saree doesn't always have to be styled with a conventional blouse. Jaffery recommends pairing it with a fitted shirt, a sleeveless top or even a structured blouse with an interesting neckline. Adding a belt is another simple way to change the drape and bring some definition to the waist. You could also experiment with how you pleat or drape the pallu. These changes don't take away from the saree; they simply give you another way to wear a piece you already love.

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A saree doesn't always have to be styled with a conventional blouse.

2. Try new ways of wearing your kurta or co-ord set

{{^usCountry}} “One of the easiest ways to get more out of your wardrobe is to separate pieces that are usually worn together,” highlighted Jaffery. A kurta can work just as well with denim or wide-leg trousers as it does with its matching bottoms. Similarly, the trousers from a co-ord set can be paired with a simple tank top or a crisp shirt. If you enjoy layering, throw on a short jacket or leave an oversized shirt open over the outfit. You get several different looks without having to add too much to your wardrobe. 3. Make eyewear part of your styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the easiest ways to get more out of your wardrobe is to separate pieces that are usually worn together,” highlighted Jaffery. A kurta can work just as well with denim or wide-leg trousers as it does with its matching bottoms. Similarly, the trousers from a co-ord set can be paired with a simple tank top or a crisp shirt. If you enjoy layering, throw on a short jacket or leave an oversized shirt open over the outfit. You get several different looks without having to add too much to your wardrobe. 3. Make eyewear part of your styling {{/usCountry}}

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“Eyewear is often the last thing we think about when putting an outfit together, but it can change the overall look quite a bit,” said Jaffery. The right frame can add character to even the simplest combination. Angular frames work well when you want a sharper look, while rounder shapes can lend a softer feel. It’s worth trying different styles and breaking away from the same shape you know. View your glasses as an accessory, just like your earrings or bag.

4. Play with proportions

If your everyday outfits are feeling a little boring, try playing with proportions. An oversized shirt with fitted trousers, a relaxed top with structured bottoms or wide-leg pants with a fitted top can make a simple combination more interesting. You can also play with lengths by layering a cropped jacket over a longer shirt. You don't need to follow a particular trend here. Just see what looks good together and what you feel comfortable wearing.

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If your everyday outfits are feeling a little boring, try playing with proportions.

5. Don’t overlook the small details

According to Jaffery, a few small changes can sometimes make all the difference to an outfit. Roll up your sleeves, try a front tuck instead of leaving your shirt untucked, switch your usual footwear or add a belt to an otherwise simple look. Even changing the way you carry a bag or layer a jacket can make a difference. These are small things, but they can make an outfit look more thought-through without making it feel over-styled.

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