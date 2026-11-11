From layered shirts to smart jackets: 4 casual winter looks men can wear this season

The wedding and winter season brings plenty of reasons to dress up, but not every occasion calls for ethnic wear or formal clothing. More men are considering comfortable yet fashionable outfits for the family get-togethers, festive parties, and even for casual outings during the week. Layering becomes much easier in the winter, and wardrobe basics can be easily transformed into stylish ensembles. Denims, sweatshirts, jackets and knits are essential clothing items for men this festive and winter season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vishal Mehra, co-founder of Stylox Fashion, shared ways men can consider layering this season.

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1. Denim and shirts for an easy everyday look

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Denim paired with a casual shirt remains a reliable option for men. “Checked shirts, subtle prints and strong shades can add outdoor variety to make the outfit look even more tailored,” said Mehra. Dark blue and black jeans work well with shades such as olive, beige, burgundy and white. A pair of legs completes the look and is suitable for casual gatherings and festive outings.

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Denim paired with a casual shirt remains a reliable option for men.

2. T-shirts layered with winter jackets

{{^usCountry}} According to Mehra, layering is one of the easiest ways to update a basic winter outfit. A plain T-shirt worn with denim, a bomber or a puffer jacket creates a practical mix for colder days. Black, navy, brown and gray remain versatile selections, while instant-fit jeans and boots or shoes complete the look. This combination works well for evening outings and casual winter plans. 3. Polo T-shirts with chinos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mehra, layering is one of the easiest ways to update a basic winter outfit. A plain T-shirt worn with denim, a bomber or a puffer jacket creates a practical mix for colder days. Black, navy, brown and gray remain versatile selections, while instant-fit jeans and boots or shoes complete the look. This combination works well for evening outings and casual winter plans. 3. Polo T-shirts with chinos {{/usCountry}}

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Mehra highlighted that for men who prefer a cleaner look without going completely formal, polo T-shirts and chinos make a good combination. Bottle green, burgundy, navy and cream are suitable colour choices for the festive season. The outfit can be styled with loafers or minimal sneakers, making it a good option for family dinners, festive lunches and informal get-togethers.

Crew-neck sweaters and textured pullovers paired with blue or black denim create a balanced look that’s comfortable and presentable.

4. Knit sweaters with classic denim

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Knitwear adds a winter-ready touch to casual dressing. Crew-neck sweaters and textured pullovers paired with blue or black denim create a balanced look that’s comfortable and presentable. Men can experiment with earthy sunglasses, neutral colours, and subtle styles. Adding boots or casual sneakers makes the outfit suitable for both daytime and evening occasions.