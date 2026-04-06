42 per cent decline in street crime in Ghaziabad in winter season, say police

Ghaziabad: Street crimes including loot, snatching, theft, among others declined by 42 per cent in the Ghaziabad district as recorded between November 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, in comparison to the corresponding year (2024-2025), official statistics have revealed. Police said that they plan to continue these measures beyond winter season to ensure sustained control over the street crime in the district. (HT Archive)

Officials said that the dip was the result of an increased patrolling and police presence on roads during the winter.

According to the data shared by Ghaziabad police on Sunday, from November 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, a total of 2,070 street crime cases were registered. However, from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, the number of registered cases decreased to 1,185.”

“Loot incidents were reduced by a significant 71.4 per cent, dropping from 21 to six in numbers. Similarly, snatching cases saw an 80.8 per cent decrease, falling from 198 to 38. Vehicle thefts also dropped by 53.3 per cent, from 105 incidents to 49,” the police said in a statement.

“Other forms of theft, including burglary, were reduced by 45.39 per cent, with incidents falling from 728 to 383,” it added.

According to Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (media cell), during the winter season, the frequency and tendency of crimes usually rise due to adverse weather conditions.

“Dense fog, low visibility, people staying indoors because of the cold, and reduced movement at night provide criminals with an opportunity to exploit these circumstances, leading to an increase in incidents such as theft, robbery, vehicle theft, and mobile snatching,” the ACP said.

She said that this winter, however, police focused on enhancing patrolling, utilising technology, and conducting continuous surveillance, particularly in high-risk areas and busy locations. “The initiative also included better coordination between police and the community, which helped prevent crime,” the officer added.

Police said that they plan to continue these measures beyond winter season to ensure sustained control over the street crime in the district.