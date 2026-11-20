Indian weddings are as much about fashion as they are about festivities. Whether it be mehendi parties, sangeet nights, or actual wedding parties and receptions, there’s always something happening at which one can experiment with fashion. If you’re attending a wedding party as a guest, your goal will be to look appropriately dressed without being too flashy about it. The type of fabric, colour palette, silhouette and styling elements can all go a long way in making even a pretty basic outfit look impressive. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design at Liva, shared a quick guide on how to dress for weddings.

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1. The classic saree with a contemporary twist

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Sarees continue to be popular choices for weddings, but they need not necessarily adhere to the classic styling. According to Jaffery, go for unconventional blouse styles or neckline details, or a belt to make your saree look chic. Soft, flowing materials can bring movement to the saree and make it more comfortable to wear for long events. Accessories include statement earrings, a bun hairstyle, and embellished shoes.

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2. Floral prints for daytime celebrations

{{^usCountry}} “Daytime weddings are the best time to play around with florals,” highlighted Jaffery. It can be anything from a floral saree, an Anarkali, or a flowy kurta set. All you need to do is incorporate some prints that can add colour and freshness to your festive wear collection. Try pastels such as blush pink, powder blue, mint green, or lavender. Also, keep your accessories subtle with some fine jewellery and footwear. 3. The sharara set for a festive yet comfortable look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Daytime weddings are the best time to play around with florals,” highlighted Jaffery. It can be anything from a floral saree, an Anarkali, or a flowy kurta set. All you need to do is incorporate some prints that can add colour and freshness to your festive wear collection. Try pastels such as blush pink, powder blue, mint green, or lavender. Also, keep your accessories subtle with some fine jewellery and footwear. 3. The sharara set for a festive yet comfortable look {{/usCountry}}

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If you want an outfit that not only has a classic style but is comfortable to wear, then a sharara suit is ideal. With its flared appearance, it gives added volume and drama, and the kurta also gives you the chance to play around with the embroideries, neck designs, and sleeve styles. Pick up shades like emerald green, wine or royal blue for evening events.

4. Anarkalis that bring back timeless elegance

Jaffery highlighted that the Anarkalis have a certain appeal that makes them appropriate for all kinds of wedding celebrations. The flowing silhouette makes them look graceful, and thus they can be a wonderful choice to wear to wedding functions or family occasions. Rather than going for heavily decorated ones, try out embroidered, printed or bordered Anarkalis. Materials that drape well will give you added grace. Wear some traditional jewellery along with the Anarkali and a light dupatta to add elegance to your appearance.

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5. Indo-western fusion for the modern wedding guest

Those who like to have fun with their clothing can always try out different options using the Indo-western style of clothing. You can try pairing flowy skirts with fitted blouses, embroidered jackets that are worn over modern dresses or dhoti pants along with kurta shorts. This would blend traditional Indian designs with modern clothing styles. Try out colour clashes or even monochrome looks with this style of clothing.

6. Statement dupattas to elevate minimal outfits

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“There is no need for you to get all dressed up for a wedding to stand out in the crowd. Sometimes, just a stunning dupatta will add class to an otherwise plain kurta or lehenga,” said Jaffery. You can choose dupattas that have amazing border work and mirror or floral work on them. You can wear your dupatta by placing it on one of your shoulders or use it across both arms, depending on how you like wearing it.

7. Lightweight lehengas for the grand celebration

The traditional outfit one would first think of when dressing up for a wedding is the lehenga; however, this does not have to be very heavy in order to make an impression. Delicate lehengas which are lightweight and have just a touch of embellishment, an innovative print or embroidery could prove equally festive. Play around with different designs for your blouses, contrast your dupatta with different colours, and experiment with unique colour combinations.

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