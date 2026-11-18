Everyone does makeup, but hardly anyone gets it right. It’s not about the type of product; the technique matters when layering multiple products. Whether you are getting ready for a wedding or festivities, layering the makeup in the right order can make all the difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ria Amin, a beauty and lifestyle content creator, shared a step-by-step guide to layering your makeup for a flawless look.

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Start with toner

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“A lot of people think makeup starts with foundation, but for me, it starts with skincare. I apply toner first, follow it with moisturiser, and then use a little eye cream,” highlighted Amin. “It keeps under-eyes from feeling dry and helps my concealer blend more smoothly. If you don’t have a hydrating toner, then you can consider using rose water as well. Don’t forget to apply lip balm so that your lips don’t get chapped after applying lipstick.”

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A lot of people think makeup starts with foundation, but for me, it starts with skincare.

Primer and foundation

{{^usCountry}} Next comes primer, then foundation. Amin highlighted that “pumping foundation straight onto your face looks good on camera; I do it sometimes for the aesthetic too. But when I want a more even application, I pump it onto the back of my hand, pick it up with a sponge, and dab off the excess on my other palm before applying it to my face.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next comes primer, then foundation. Amin highlighted that “pumping foundation straight onto your face looks good on camera; I do it sometimes for the aesthetic too. But when I want a more even application, I pump it onto the back of my hand, pick it up with a sponge, and dab off the excess on my other palm before applying it to my face.” {{/usCountry}}

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Makeup tip: Amin also recommends lightly misting your face with a toner or a hydrating setting spray, then using a makeup sponge to blend.

Concealer

You can repeat the same foundation technique with the concealer as well. Apply it, mist your face with toner and then blend. That’s how you can get a seamless base that doesn’t appear cakey. You can pick the concealer shade that matches your skin tone for an even finish.

Contour

Next comes the contour. Amin prefers using a cool-toned contour because it creates a natural-looking shadow, while warmer shades give her a more bronzed look. After that, she recommends applying blush and setting the base with loose powder.

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You can pick the concealer shade that matches your skin tone for an even finish.

Eyeshadow

Amin prefers to keep her eyeshadow simple and usually sticks to one or two shades. “I sweep a light shade all over my lids and add a little shimmer to the inner corners of my eyes,” said Amin.

Makeup setting spray

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Finally, Amin recommends finishing with a makeup fixing spray to help keep everything in place throughout the day.