The key to investing in wedding guest wear is choosing outfits that offer versatility beyond a single occasion. Consumers should look for pieces that balance festive appeal with comfort and reusability. With wedding season around the corner, Vinay Chatlani, co-founder and CEO of Soch, shared a quick guide on choosing the right wedding outfits.

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“A well-designed kurta set, for instance, can be dressed up with statement jewellery and embellished footwear for a wedding function, or styled more simply for a family celebration or festive gathering,” highlighted Chatlani.

Similarly, sarees and dresses in elevated fabrics with subtle detailing can transition seamlessly from wedding celebrations to other social occasions. The idea is to prioritise versatile silhouettes, interesting cuts and elevated fabrics. Investing in separates that can be mixed and matched also allows consumers to create multiple looks.

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Investing in separates that can be mixed and matched also allows consumers to create multiple looks.

What outfit styles, colours, and fabrics work best for each occasion?

{{^usCountry}} According to Chatlani, wedding dressing today is becoming more seasonal, with consumers looking for outfits that reflect the mood of each celebration while allowing them to move comfortably through long festivities. Outfits for daytime functions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chatlani, wedding dressing today is becoming more seasonal, with consumers looking for outfits that reflect the mood of each celebration while allowing them to move comfortably through long festivities. Outfits for daytime functions {{/usCountry}}

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For daytime functions such as haldi and mehendi, Chatlani advises styling lighter silhouettes like flowy dresses, kaftan sets, lightweight kurta sets and contemporary sharara styles. Colours such as mustard, yellow, lime, mint green and fresh floral tones complement the daytime setting. Breathable fabrics like cotton blends, lightweight georgette and chanderi are ideal for these occasions.

Breathable fabrics like cotton blends, lightweight georgette and chanderi are ideal for these occasions.

Outfits for evening functions

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For sangeet and cocktail celebrations, guests can experiment with more contemporary silhouettes, including fusion wear dresses, statement Anarkalis and embellished suit sets. Jewel tones such as emerald green, wine, royal blue and deep purple, along with subtle metallic accents, work well for evening celebrations. Fabrics with fluid drapes, such as georgette, satin blends and lightweight silk, add an elevated feel without compromising on comfort.

Outfits for wedding and reception

For the wedding ceremony and reception, sarees, lehenga-inspired sets, elegant Anarkalis and richly detailed salwar suits remain timeless choices. Richer shades such as maroon, wine, plum, deep red and jewel tones work particularly well, while pastel shades offer a more understated alternative. Fabrics such as silk blends, jacquard, organza and georgette, complemented by embroidery or tasteful embellishments, create a more occasion-appropriate look.

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Common dressing mistakes to avoid this wedding season

“One of the most common mistakes is prioritising appearance over comfort. Wedding celebrations often involve several hours of socialising, travelling and participating in different ceremonies, so choosing outfits that restrict movement or feel too heavy can take away from the experience,” said Chatlani. It is important to consider the fabric, fit and practicality of an outfit alongside its overall look.

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Another mistake is treating every wedding function as an opportunity to wear heavily embellished clothing. Not every occasion calls for the same level of dressing. Daytime functions are often better suited to lighter fabrics, softer colours and relatively understated silhouettes, while evening celebrations allow more room for statement pieces and richer detailing.

It is important to consider the fabric, fit and practicality of an outfit alongside its overall look.

“Ignoring the versatility of an outfit is another consideration. Consumers should avoid investing in pieces that can only be styled in one particular way,” said Chatlani. Choosing adaptable silhouettes, coordinating separates and pieces that can be accessorised differently makes a wedding wardrobe more functional and sustainable.

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Over-accessorising can sometimes take away from the outfit itself. If the ensemble features heavy embroidery or statement detailing, it is better to keep the jewellery relatively understated. The focus should be on creating a balanced look rather than incorporating every trend into a single outfit.