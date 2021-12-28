Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Gabriella Demetriades aces holiday fashion in 26k sheer floral mini dress
Gabriella Demetriades aces holiday fashion in 26k sheer floral mini dress

Looking for mini dresses ideal for a date night this New Year? Take fashion inspiration from Gabriella Demetriades who cuts a playful silhouette and turns ‘holiday mode on’ in a sheer floral print mini dress, worth 26k | Check viral picture inside
Gabriella Demetriades aces holiday fashion in 26k sheer floral mini dress (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 08:05 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

With lockdown back to being imposed ahead of the New Year, looks like we are in for another subtle celebration but never without fashion and who better to take holiday style cues from than South African model Gabriella Demetriades? If you are looking for mini dresses that are ideal for a date night amid pandemic, take fashion inspiration from Gabriella who cut a playful silhouette and turned “holiday mode on” in a sheer floral print mini dress while enjoying a getaway with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a picture that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her holiday wardrobe and we are smitten. The picture featured the diva donning a cream coloured mini dress that sported blue and yellow floral prints all over.

The mini dress came with a deep V-neck and ended just above the thighs to add to the oomph factor. The lightweight bohemian ensemble was made of sheer hydrangea crinkle chiffon fabric while its sheer voluminous sleeves came with faux drawstring at wrists.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Gabriella accessorised her look with a cross-pendant necklace and another gold neckpiece. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look.

The mini dress is credited to Australian fashion label, Alice McCall, that boasts of chic and playful creations that include bridesmaid dresses, mini dresses ideal for a date night, cocktail dresses fit for every event, midi dresses to take you from desk to drinks and gowns for all your formal needs, plus everything in between to guarantee you’ll be best dressed. The blue and yellow mini dress costs $360 or 26,870 approximately.

Gabriella Demetriades’ mini dress from Alice McCall&nbsp;(modesens.com)
Gabriella Demetriades’ mini dress from Alice McCall (modesens.com)

 

Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and holiday spirit here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant like Gabriella Demetriades’ mini dress that is perfect fashion inspiration this holiday season.

 

