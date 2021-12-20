Gabriella Demetriades' brown co-ords are a contemporary twist to lazy Christmas

Always the one to set our screens on fire with her sultry sartorial fashion sense, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades is once again turning up the heat in a brown co-ord set which is a contemporary twist to lazy Christmas vibe. Ditch glitter and sequins this time of the year and dip your toes into the nightwear-to-party wear trend like Gabriella in a fabulous brown long shirt and trouser set that is perfect for Christmas day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a slew of pictures where she could be seen acing the neutral game and we are not getting over her sizzling look anytime soon. The pictures featured the actor donning a long shirt that came in cold brew shade of brown family and sported full sleeves.

Buttoning it only chest down, Gabriella flaunted a killer waistline and teamed the shirt with a pair of high-waist brown trousers that came with a relaxed fit. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Gabriella accessorised her look only with a delicate neckpiece.

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks and a minimalistic makeup look. Striking sensuous poses for the camera in a garden setting, Gabriella encouraged fans and fashion enthusiasts to “shop local”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Always the one to set our screens on fire with her sultry sartorial fashion sense, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades is once again turning up the heat in a brown co-ord set which is a contemporary twist to lazy Christmas vibe. Ditch glitter and sequins this time of the year and dip your toes into the nightwear-to-party wear trend like Gabriella in a fabulous brown long shirt and trouser set that is perfect for Christmas day.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a slew of pictures where she could be seen acing the neutral game and we are not getting over her sizzling look anytime soon. The pictures featured the actor donning a long shirt that came in cold brew shade of brown family and sported full sleeves.

Buttoning it only chest down, Gabriella flaunted a killer waistline and teamed the shirt with a pair of high-waist brown trousers that came with a relaxed fit. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Gabriella accessorised her look only with a delicate neckpiece.

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks and a minimalistic makeup look. Striking sensuous poses for the camera in a garden setting, Gabriella encouraged fans and fashion enthusiasts to “shop local”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

|#+|

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Ura, that boasts of products which are purely and uncompromisingly from the heart and arrive at an aesthetic through internal dialogue and careful meditation. While the long shirt originally costs ₹20,900 on the designer website, the pair of trousers were priced at ₹8,900.

Gabriella Demetriades' long shirt from Ura (wearura.com)

Gabriella Demetriades' trousers from Ura (wearura.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette, and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.