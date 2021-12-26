Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Gabriella Demetriades flaunts burgundy polka dot strappy gown as Christmas dress
fashion

Gabriella Demetriades flaunts burgundy polka dot strappy gown as Christmas dress

Gabriella Demetriades ‘couldn’t wear Christmas dress yesterday so it’s happening right now’ and we can't take our eyes off her sultry fashion in Goa as she flaunts an hourglass figure in a burgundy polka dot gown with thigh-high slit | Check viral pictures inside
Gabriella Demetriades flaunts burgundy polka dot strappy gown as Christmas dress (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If you are looking for pure holiday style inspiration, take some from South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades who rang in Christmas at Goa with boyfriend-actor Arjun Rampal and son Arik. The diva “couldn’t wear Christmas dress yesterday so it’s happening right now” and we can't take our eyes off her sultry fashion during the exotic vacay as she flaunts an hourglass figure in a burgundy polka dot gown with thigh-high slit.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared two pictures that gave a glimpse of her sartorial game. The pictures featured Gabriella donning the strappy gown which came in burgundy base and with white polka dots.

Sporting a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor, the dress extended into a sheer gown thigh-down and even featured a thigh-high slit to raise the hotness quotient this winter season. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Gabriella accessorised her look with a golden chain and a cross pendant necklace.

Wearing a dab of burgundy lipstick, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Gabriella set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “couldn’t wear my Christmas dress yesterday so it’s happening right now (sic)” and punctuated it with a decorated Christmas tree emoji.

The ensemble is credited to designer Gabriella Demetriades' premium, ready to wear women’s clothing label ‘Deme’ that boasts of elegant, well designed and beautiful garments with a devotion to clean lines and sensual cuts, a bold use of colour combined with sexy silhouettes and paying homage to femininity whilst retaining the independent style.

