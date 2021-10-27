Gauahar Khan's sultry red cotton dress is the perfect party outfit on budget

Painting our social media feeds red with love, Bigg Boss winner and Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan recently celebrated hubby Zaid Darbar's birthday with great pomp and show at Mumbai's Bandra Mitron which was attended by her sister and television actor Nigaar Z Khan, Preeti Simoes and other close friends of the couple. However, it was Gauahar's red cotton dress which stole all the limelight and has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a couple of pictures where she was seen turning on the heat in the thigh-high dress. The pictures featured the diva putting her sartorial foot forward as she stepped out in a Schiffli mini dress that highlighted embroidered patterns on the sacrificial fabric.

The dress came with half frill sleeves and a square neckline both at the front and the back. Made of Schiffli fabric, the dress added to the comfort factor while oozing oomph enough to make the others go weak in the knees.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Gauahar accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and a finger ring. She completed her attire with a pair of bling strappy flat footwear.

Wearing a dab of red lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking mushy poses with Zaid, guests and some sensuous solo candids, Gauahar made jaws drop with her gorgeous party look and set the Internet on fire.

The dress is credited to Indian clothing brand, Chikari by Prerna Jain that boasts of modern and stylish outfits. The schiffli dress with square neck and puff sleeves originally costs ₹1,999 on the designer website.

Gauahar Khan's schiffli dress with square neck and puff sleeves from Chikari (chikari.in)

Schiffli is a form of machine-made lace or a method of lace-making that involves embroidering a pattern on a sacrificial fabric which disintegrates after the pattern has been created. Made of cotton, a Schiffli fabric dress is too much soft and durable, very comfortable to wear, looks beautiful and certainly deserves a place in our party-wear wardrobe.

