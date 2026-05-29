Get glowing skin under budget: This night skincare routine under ₹1,000 actually works
Wake up to glowing skin that too under budget. From serums to hair oils, here are the nighttime skincare products under ₹1,000.
Our Picks
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Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin
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Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner | Alcohol-Free Toner for Oily Acne Prone Dry Combination Skin | Pore Tightening & Glowing Skin |Fades Blemishes, Brightens & Smoothens | Women & Men | 150ml
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The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner Enriched With Rice Extracts To Brighten The Skin | Suits All Skin Types | Hydrating Milky Face Toner For Glowing Skin, Korean Skin Care,150ml
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Himalaya Refreshing and Clarifying Toner liquid with Citrus Limon, Lentil and Boerhavia Root, Pack of 1, 100ml
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Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum With 10% Pure Vitamin C for Bright Skin, PM Routine Vitamin C Serum Suitable For All Skin Types, 15ml
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Minimalist Anti-Aging Night Serum with 0.3% Retinol & Q10|Fine Lines & Wrinkles Reduction Serum for Beginners|Water-Free Formula for Stability & Nourishment|Suitable for All Skin Types|For Unisex|30ml
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Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum | Anti-Aging Night Cream | Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles | No Purging | For Younger-looking Skin | Men & Women | All Skin Types - 30 ml
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Plum 1% Retinol Advanced Anti Aging Night Face Serum with Bakuchiol | Boosts Collagen, Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles | Retinol Serum for Face | for Women & Men | Suits All Skin Types | 20ml
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RE EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream | Repairs Wrinkles & Fine Lines | Improves Skin Firmness | Beginner Friendly | All Skin Types | Anti Aging Cream For Women & Men 32G
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Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Night Cream 50 g|| Daily Repair Face Moisturizer for Illuminated|| Glowing Skin -With Glycerin & Niacinamide
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Dot & Key Night Reset Retinol + Ceramide Night Cream | Anti Aging Cream For Women & Men | Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles | Oil Free & Non Sticky Moisturizer | For Glowing Youthful Skin | For All Skin Types | 25ml
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PILGRIM Korean Retinol Anti Aging Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C |Discover young, wrinkle-free & radiant skin| Anti aging cream for oily & dry skin| For Men & Women|Korean Skin Care|50gm
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indē wild Champi Hair Oil With Rosemary Oil, Brahmi, Amla, Bhringraj | Ayurvedic, Hair Growth, Controls Dandruff, Hairfall | Soothing Fragrance | 50ml
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Soulflower Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil For Healthy Hair, Scalp Nourishment, Hair Growth - 100% Pure & Natural Undiluted Cold Pressed Oil, 120Ml
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Brillare 10% Rosemary Hair Oil for Hair Growth with 10% Olive Oil & 5% Castor oil | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens Hair | Visible Results in 4 Weeks.
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Sacred Grove Rosemary Oil for Hair | Rosemary & Onion Oil for Hair Growth | Made Using 16 Potent Raw Herbs | Stimulates Hair Follicles & Promotes Circulation | 100 ML
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Clayco Hydrating Rice & Sake Sleep Mask | Clay Face Mask for Glowing Skin | Japanese Skincare Collagen Mask | Sulfate-Free Vegan Night Cream For Women | Best Skin Care Product For Glass Skin | 50 ML
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LANEIGE Bouncy&Firm Face Sleeping Mask with Collagen | Barrier Boosting Hydration with Peony & Collagen Complex | Gel Texture Collagen Cream | Night Cream for Glowing Skin| Korean Skincare |25ml
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PILGRIM Spanish Squalane (Plant) Glow Sleeping Mask with alpha arbutin & hyaluronic acid | Face pack for glowing skin & skin hydration | For women & men | Fragrance free | No parabens & sulphates|50gm
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SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Sleeping Pack | Made With Pure Centella | Suitable For All Skin Types, 30ml
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Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask | Moisturizing Lip Treatment with Vitamin C + Shea Butter for Soft Hydrated Lips | Overnight Repair | Lip Balm For Dry Chapped Lips| Lasting Hydration | Berry |8Gm
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DOT & KEY Lip Plumping Mask With Shea Butter & Vitamin C + E For Naturally Glowing Lips | Smoothes Flaky & Dry Lips | LipMask For Soft,Smooth & Plump | (Lingonberry) |15Ml
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Foxtale Lip Sleeping Mask | With Maracuja Oil, Ceramides & Vitamin E | Repairs Dry, Cracked Lips Overnight | Cushions, Plumps & Hydrates | Tastes Like Watermelon | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women
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medicube PDRN lip sleeping mask glow balm | Salmon PDRN, Collagen, Shea Butter for Softer Lips, Long-lasting Moisture, Overnight and daily lip care, Korean Skincare 0.35 oz.
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Your nighttime skincare routine is as crucial for your skin as your daytime ritual. During the night, the skin repairs and renews itself, making it the perfect time to provide proper care and nourishment. Investing in a skincare routine during night helps remove the dirt, dust, oil, and makeup traces collected throughout the day while keeping the skin hydrated and fresh.
And trust us, a good night skincare routine does not have to be expensive. In fact, your nighttime skincare routine can be sorted under ₹1,000. From cleansing your face with the right toner to applying a night serum or cream, your skincare routine at night has to be just perfect so you wake up to a glowing skin, that too under your budget.
We have curated this list of the top-rated skincare products that are great for a healthy nighttime skincare routine that too under ₹1,000.
Face Toner
A face toner is the first hydrating step after cleansing at night. It helps remove leftover dirt, balances skin pH, minimises the appearance of pores, and prepares the skin for serum and cream absorption. Most of these toners contain soothing ingredients like niacinamide, rice water, aloe vera, or hyaluronic acid instead of harsh alcohols. For oily or acne-prone skin, choose toners with salicylic acid or witch hazel, while dry skin benefits from hydrating formulas. Toners help refresh tired skin overnight and improve overall skincare effectiveness.
Night face serum
A night face serum is a lightweight treatment packed with concentrated active ingredients that target concerns like dullness, acne marks, dehydration, pigmentation, or early signs of aging. Night serums absorb deeply while the skin naturally repairs itself during sleep. Ingredients such as niacinamide help control oil and brighten skin, while retinol supports smoother texture and cell renewal. Apply 2–3 drops after toner and before moisturizer. Consistent nighttime use can improve skin clarity, softness, and glow over a few weeks.
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Night Cream{{/usCountry}}
A night cream provides deep hydration and helps repair the skin barrier while you sleep. Unlike daytime moisturisers, night creams are richer and often contain ingredients like ceramides, peptides, rice water, or retinol that support overnight skin recovery. They help reduce dryness, improve texture, and lock in moisture from previous skincare steps. A good night cream leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed by morning without feeling greasy. Night creams are especially beneficial for dry and tired skin.{{/usCountry}}
A night cream provides deep hydration and helps repair the skin barrier while you sleep. Unlike daytime moisturisers, night creams are richer and often contain ingredients like ceramides, peptides, rice water, or retinol that support overnight skin recovery. They help reduce dryness, improve texture, and lock in moisture from previous skincare steps. A good night cream leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed by morning without feeling greasy. Night creams are especially beneficial for dry and tired skin.{{/usCountry}}
Hair oil
Applying hair oil at night has to be a weekly or bi-weekly ritual. Oiling your hair nourishes the scalp and hair strands while you sleep, helping reduce dryness, frizz, and breakage. Oils rich in rosemary, almond, amla, or coconut ingredients improve scalp hydration and support healthier-looking hair over time. Applying a small amount before bedtime can also relax the scalp and improve softness by morning. Massage gently into the scalp and lengths for better absorption and circulation. Regular overnight oiling can improve shine, manageability, and overall hair strength.
Sleeping Mask
A sleeping mask is an intensive overnight treatment designed to deeply hydrate, brighten, and soothe the skin while you sleep. It forms a lightweight barrier that seals in moisture and active ingredients, helping skin appear plumper and fresher by morning. Sleeping masks are especially useful for dehydrated, dull, or stressed skin exposed to pollution and air conditioning. Ingredients like niacinamide, centella, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid help calm and restore the skin overnight.
Lip Sleeping Mask
A sleeping lip balm or lip sleeping mask is designed to repair dry, chapped lips overnight using nourishing and moisture-locking ingredients. These products usually contain shea butter, vitamin E, berry extracts, or hyaluronic acid to soften and heal lips while preventing moisture loss during sleep. Unlike regular lip balms, sleeping masks are thicker and stay on longer for intensive hydration. Apply a generous layer before bedtime to wake up with smoother and healthier lips.
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Do I really need a separate night routine?
Yes. Nighttime is when skin naturally repairs itself. Evening routines focus more on: Cleansing away sunscreen, sweat, and pollution Repair ingredients like retinoids and peptides Deep hydration Morning routines prioritize protection, especially sunscreen.
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How often should I wash my face at night?
Once every night is usually enough. If you wear heavy makeup or sunscreen, double cleansing can help: Oil-based cleanser first Water-based cleanser second Over-cleansing may dry out or irritate sk
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Can I use retinol and exfoliating acids together?
Usually not on the same night when starting out. Combining retinol with: AHAs BHAs Strong exfoliants can irritate the skin barrier. Many people alternate nights instead.
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What ingredients work well at night?
Popular nighttime ingredients include: Retinol / retinoids Niacinamide Hyaluronic acid Ceramides Peptides AHAs/BHAs (a few nights weekly)
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Do I need moisturizer if I have oily skin?
Yes. Oily skin still needs hydration. Skipping moisturizer can sometimes make skin produce even more oil. Lightweight gel moisturizers often work well for oily skin types.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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