Get glowing skin under budget: This night skincare routine under 1,000 actually works

Your nighttime skincare routine is as crucial for your skin as your daytime ritual. During the night, the skin repairs and renews itself, making it the perfect time to provide proper care and nourishment. Investing in a skincare routine during night helps remove the dirt, dust, oil, and makeup traces collected throughout the day while keeping the skin hydrated and fresh.

Nighttime skincare routine to wake up fresh and glowing(Magnific)

And trust us, a good night skincare routine does not have to be expensive. In fact, your nighttime skincare routine can be sorted under ₹1,000. From cleansing your face with the right toner to applying a night serum or cream, your skincare routine at night has to be just perfect so you wake up to a glowing skin, that too under your budget.

We have curated this list of the top-rated skincare products that are great for a healthy nighttime skincare routine that too under ₹1,000.

Face Toner

A face toner is the first hydrating step after cleansing at night. It helps remove leftover dirt, balances skin pH, minimises the appearance of pores, and prepares the skin for serum and cream absorption. Most of these toners contain soothing ingredients like niacinamide, rice water, aloe vera, or hyaluronic acid instead of harsh alcohols. For oily or acne-prone skin, choose toners with salicylic acid or witch hazel, while dry skin benefits from hydrating formulas. Toners help refresh tired skin overnight and improve overall skincare effectiveness.

Night face serum

A night face serum is a lightweight treatment packed with concentrated active ingredients that target concerns like dullness, acne marks, dehydration, pigmentation, or early signs of aging. Night serums absorb deeply while the skin naturally repairs itself during sleep. Ingredients such as niacinamide help control oil and brighten skin, while retinol supports smoother texture and cell renewal. Apply 2–3 drops after toner and before moisturizer. Consistent nighttime use can improve skin clarity, softness, and glow over a few weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} Night Cream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Night Cream {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A night cream provides deep hydration and helps repair the skin barrier while you sleep. Unlike daytime moisturisers, night creams are richer and often contain ingredients like ceramides, peptides, rice water, or retinol that support overnight skin recovery. They help reduce dryness, improve texture, and lock in moisture from previous skincare steps. A good night cream leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed by morning without feeling greasy. Night creams are especially beneficial for dry and tired skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A night cream provides deep hydration and helps repair the skin barrier while you sleep. Unlike daytime moisturisers, night creams are richer and often contain ingredients like ceramides, peptides, rice water, or retinol that support overnight skin recovery. They help reduce dryness, improve texture, and lock in moisture from previous skincare steps. A good night cream leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed by morning without feeling greasy. Night creams are especially beneficial for dry and tired skin. {{/usCountry}}

Hair oil

Applying hair oil at night has to be a weekly or bi-weekly ritual. Oiling your hair nourishes the scalp and hair strands while you sleep, helping reduce dryness, frizz, and breakage. Oils rich in rosemary, almond, amla, or coconut ingredients improve scalp hydration and support healthier-looking hair over time. Applying a small amount before bedtime can also relax the scalp and improve softness by morning. Massage gently into the scalp and lengths for better absorption and circulation. Regular overnight oiling can improve shine, manageability, and overall hair strength.

Sleeping Mask

A sleeping mask is an intensive overnight treatment designed to deeply hydrate, brighten, and soothe the skin while you sleep. It forms a lightweight barrier that seals in moisture and active ingredients, helping skin appear plumper and fresher by morning. Sleeping masks are especially useful for dehydrated, dull, or stressed skin exposed to pollution and air conditioning. Ingredients like niacinamide, centella, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid help calm and restore the skin overnight.

Lip Sleeping Mask

A sleeping lip balm or lip sleeping mask is designed to repair dry, chapped lips overnight using nourishing and moisture-locking ingredients. These products usually contain shea butter, vitamin E, berry extracts, or hyaluronic acid to soften and heal lips while preventing moisture loss during sleep. Unlike regular lip balms, sleeping masks are thicker and stay on longer for intensive hydration. Apply a generous layer before bedtime to wake up with smoother and healthier lips.

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FAQ for nighttime skincare routine Do I really need a separate night routine? Yes. Nighttime is when skin naturally repairs itself. Evening routines focus more on: Cleansing away sunscreen, sweat, and pollution Repair ingredients like retinoids and peptides Deep hydration Morning routines prioritize protection, especially sunscreen.

How often should I wash my face at night? Once every night is usually enough. If you wear heavy makeup or sunscreen, double cleansing can help: Oil-based cleanser first Water-based cleanser second Over-cleansing may dry out or irritate sk

Can I use retinol and exfoliating acids together? Usually not on the same night when starting out. Combining retinol with: AHAs BHAs Strong exfoliants can irritate the skin barrier. Many people alternate nights instead.

What ingredients work well at night? Popular nighttime ingredients include: Retinol / retinoids Niacinamide Hyaluronic acid Ceramides Peptides AHAs/BHAs (a few nights weekly)

Do I need moisturizer if I have oily skin? Yes. Oily skin still needs hydration. Skipping moisturizer can sometimes make skin produce even more oil. Lightweight gel moisturizers often work well for oily skin types.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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