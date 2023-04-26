Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Painting the town neon this summer

Painting the town neon this summer

ByShweta Sunny
Apr 26, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Looking for a rush of dopamine? Make a bold statement with neon this summer. Take a leaf from these celebs’ stylebook to emulate this eye-popping hues

Looking for a rush of dopamine? Make a bold statement with neon this summer. Take a leaf from these celebs’ stylebook to emulate this eye-popping hues

Ananya Panday blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress and a single-breasted blazer (Photo: Instagram)

Brunch business

Katrina Kaif in a quirky printed shirt with neon green cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

If you are in the mood to mix things up, try a graphic print shirt with neon green pants for your next brunch look like actor Katrina Kaif. Pull your hair back in a high-ponytail and round off the look with soft curls falling on your face.

Colour blocking in the boardroom

Ananya Panday blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress and a single-breasted blazer (Photo: Instagram)

Take your workwear style game a notch higher with colour blocking. Actor Ananya Panday’s look blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress. Paired with a single-breasted blazer, you can cap off the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Count me in co-ord

Tara Sutaria opts for a neon green long shirt and shorts co-ord set (Photo: Instagram)

If you are crushing on co-ord sets for the summer season, replicate actor Tara Sutaria’s ‘fit with a neon green long shirt and shorts. For a breezy and sensual finish, button up the middle section of the shirt and accessorise with a pair of white pumps, mini bag and sunnies.

Saree sass

Kriti Sanon dons a neon orange saree with a bikini blouse in a darker tone (Photo: Instagram)

Be it a sangeet night or a reception party, embrace your inner desi girl like actor Kriti Sanon. The neon orange saree can be teamed with a bikini blouse in a darker tone for a contrasting touch. Finish it off with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a stack of metallic bracelets.

Cut to style

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a one-shoulder, neon orange cut-out dress (Photo: Instagram)

Heading for a staycation by the beach? Pack a one-shoulder, cut-out dress like actor Rakul Preet Singh’s in neon orange and roam with ease without compromising on the style quotient.

Festival fiesta

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes a statement in a neon yellow crop top and slit skirt with aztec print (Photo: Instagram)

Planning to attend a summer rager? Choose the classic neon route! Take cues from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and opt for a neon yellow crop top and slit skirt with aztec print for a breezy fit.

Halter play

Esha Gupta in a halterneck neon yellow dress (Photo: Instagram)

Spice up your date night look in a halterneck neon yellow dress à la actor Esha Gupta. Let this sexy number do all the talking. Keep the accessorises to a minimum with PVC heels and gold hoops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saree summer date night festival brunch beach shirt bodycon dress neon staycation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP