Painting the town neon this summer
Looking for a rush of dopamine? Make a bold statement with neon this summer. Take a leaf from these celebs’ stylebook to emulate this eye-popping hues
Looking for a rush of dopamine? Make a bold statement with neon this summer. Take a leaf from these celebs’ stylebook to emulate this eye-popping hues
Brunch business
If you are in the mood to mix things up, try a graphic print shirt with neon green pants for your next brunch look like actor Katrina Kaif. Pull your hair back in a high-ponytail and round off the look with soft curls falling on your face.
Colour blocking in the boardroom
Take your workwear style game a notch higher with colour blocking. Actor Ananya Panday’s look blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress. Paired with a single-breasted blazer, you can cap off the look with a pair of strappy heels.
Count me in co-ord
If you are crushing on co-ord sets for the summer season, replicate actor Tara Sutaria’s ‘fit with a neon green long shirt and shorts. For a breezy and sensual finish, button up the middle section of the shirt and accessorise with a pair of white pumps, mini bag and sunnies.
Saree sass
Be it a sangeet night or a reception party, embrace your inner desi girl like actor Kriti Sanon. The neon orange saree can be teamed with a bikini blouse in a darker tone for a contrasting touch. Finish it off with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a stack of metallic bracelets.
Cut to style
Heading for a staycation by the beach? Pack a one-shoulder, cut-out dress like actor Rakul Preet Singh’s in neon orange and roam with ease without compromising on the style quotient.
Festival fiesta
Planning to attend a summer rager? Choose the classic neon route! Take cues from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and opt for a neon yellow crop top and slit skirt with aztec print for a breezy fit.
Halter play
Spice up your date night look in a halterneck neon yellow dress à la actor Esha Gupta. Let this sexy number do all the talking. Keep the accessorises to a minimum with PVC heels and gold hoops.