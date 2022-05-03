Gigi Hadid in Versace red corset jumpsuit and giant cape jacket makes heads turn at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022: Dazzling the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. She wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape jacket, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lipstick.

The Met Gala appearance follows the modern pink Prada mini dress and platform heels she wore to the Prince's Trust Gala just days ago in New York City. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier)

The 2022 Met Gala marks Gigi's seventh consecutive appearance at the annual event. Since her debut at the fashion event, which was back in 2015, Gigi has certainly seen a lot of changes.

She became a mom when she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in 2020.

As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs.